AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Javon Baker, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

After being traded to the Texans and moving on to his third NFL team, WR Stefon Diggs reflected on his time in Buffalo and discussed his relationship with Bills QB Josh Allen.

“When I left Minnesota, I was a good player. But I always felt more for myself. I felt like I was better than that. And that I could be better than that. And kind of up to that point, I was just like ‘S—, I’m going to roll the dice and bet on myself,'” Diggs said, via ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime. “When I got to Buffalo, Josh was and still is my guy. People don’t really understand what it’s like to be out there. He really embraced me. We spent a lot of time together and I probably wouldn’t be right here if it wasn’t for him.”

Dolphins

Dolphins OT Terron Armstead has been impressed with second-round OT Patrick Paul and is ready to help him in any way he can.

“I’ve had a short time with Patrick so far. I’ve seen some great things on the field, impressive for sure,” Armstead said, via Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network. “Got a lot to learn, a lot of areas to improve in, but you see it — for sure, you see the potential. You see why he’s here. Smart young man, but any and everything that I can possibly give, show, say, see is going to be offered to him.”

Patriots

Patriots WR coach Tyler Hughes said fourth-round WR Javon Baker has been great thus far and doesn’t want to take anything away from what makes him a great player.

“I would say he’s got a great work ethic and he’s really coachable. He wants to be a good player. And I’ve been happy with the way that he’s approached this offseason and the effort that he’s put into it. I think that my thought is I don’t want to try to control things necessarily with him. I want him to have his own personality, his own way of doing things,” Hughes said, via The Boston Herald. “At the same time for all of us, players, coaches, everybody that we all fit within like the general alignment of the program like Coach Mayo is instilling. So, I think that goes for all of us. Javon, he’s been competitive. He’s worked really hard, as I mentioned. He’s got a bright future in front of him.”