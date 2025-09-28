AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Mason Taylor, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins OL Aaron Brewer was fined $17,389 for a blindside block, and RB Ollie Gordon was fined $5,045 for using the helmet.

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said heading into Week 4, it would be a greater point of emphasis to get second-round TE Mason Taylor the ball more, as New York’s offense is searching for other playmakers outside of WR Garrett Wilson and RB Breece Hall.

“It definitely means I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing,” Taylor said via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “But I mean, at the end of the day, whether I’m blocking 40 snaps a game or having 12 receptions, it’s whatever I have to do to make this team win and provide for this team what it’s looking for.”

Jets DL Quinnen Williams was fined $17,389 for a hip-drop tackle and $11,593 for a facemask.

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel was asked if there was a game plan to get the ball to veteran WR Stefon Diggs , who had a big day for the first time with the team: “That’s just where the ball was going.” (Chad Graff)

Patriots DB Marcus Jones was fined $9,151 for a low block.