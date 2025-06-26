AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Tanner Engstrand, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins CB Kader Kohou said they are building a “new identity” for their defense this offseason.

“Just like, we got to kind of get a new identity,” veteran Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “And there’s not gonna be a lot of slack and stuff like that. Everybody has to be on their s—, really.”

Kohou doesn’t feel their defense is far off, but they need to create more success after finishing 8-9 last season and missing the playoffs.

“Personally, I feel like we’re not soft,” Kohou said. “We just, we just have to win more games and win the big ones.”

Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks said he and their veteran players want to lead by example this offseason.

“I feel like as a leader, you gotta be the example,” Brooks said. “And I think all the young guys that we’ve got, as a leader, you gotta be the example. And I think the young guys, all the young guys that we got in, they’ll follow behind that. It’s not just myself that’s helped leading the charge. We’ve got several guys. And so honestly, I feel with us leading the charge and making that change or whatever you wanna say, I think a lot of the young guys that have come in, they went to work immediately. Which ultimately has kind of changed the, people wanna say the work ethic around the team or whatever, to our benefit.”

Jets

Jets new OC Tanner Engstrand came to New York alongside HC Aaron Glenn following his time as the Lions’ passing game coordinator. Jets QB Justin Fields said Engstrand is bringing some aspects from Detroit’s offense and their players are handling the changes well.

“Their offense in Detroit was really explosive,” Fields said, via Ethan Greenberg of the team’s site. “Of course we’re bringing some stuff from there to here, but Tanner has been great. We’ve been installing a lot of stuff, but I think the guys have handled it really well. Putting a lot on their plate now, just so they’re used to it once training camp comes up.”

Fields thinks the “sky’s the limit” for their offense.

“That’s been the goal for me my whole life, my whole career,” Fields said. “I think the sky’s the limit for this team, for this offense, but we do have a long way to go. We’re just getting a lot thrown at us right now, so getting a grasp on [the playbook], knowing that in and out, getting on the same page with guys that are running certain routes, different routes that I’ve never thrown before. I think that’s been the biggest thing.”

Patriots

Patriots WR Stefon Diggs is still dealing with his ACL issues, but QB Drake Maye says the two have been building their relationship in the meantime.

“Yeah, he seems like an awesome teammate,” Maye said in his press conference. “He’s my locker mate, one down from beside me. We talk all the time. He’s a veteran in this league. He’s made a lot of plays, played in a lot of big-time games. Just an awesome voice for the receiver room, for this offense. He’s played in some playoff games. He’s had some big games. Once he recovers, and he’s getting back out there, I’m looking forward to being able to throw him some footballs. It’s always good having a guy like that on your team.”

“In the meetings, [he’s] asking questions, asking me after plays, ‘Hey, what should I have done there? Hey, in the past, I’ve done this when the guy’s playing this leverage,’ stuff like that,” Maye added. “He’s seen a lot of different things, played a long time in this league. It’s been great for me. A veteran receiver, him, Mack [Hollins], Kendrick Bourne. We got three, not really old heads, but old heads in their 30s. It’s been awesome for us to find how they lead the room and help this offense.”