AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Tyrod Taylor, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Cameron Wolfe reports that the Bills’ playing Thursday Night’s game against the Texans on a short week of practice was a factor in WR Keon Coleman being a healthy scratch.

being a healthy scratch. Wolfe adds that Coleman could return for Week 13 against the Steelers if things go well.

McDermott on OC Joe Brady : “I’m very confident in Joe [Brady] and our offensive staff. I just believe in those guys, I really do. I believe in what they do and how they do things, so I think we’re in a good spot.” (Buscaglia)

: “I’m very confident in Joe [Brady] and our offensive staff. I just believe in those guys, I really do. I believe in what they do and how they do things, so I think we’re in a good spot.” (Buscaglia) McDermott said IR is a possibility for both LB Terrel Bernard and RT Spencer Brown. (Buscaglia)

Jets

Jets QB Tyrod Taylor commented on his upcoming start, with HC Aaron Glenn noting that the decision to bench QB Justin Fields again was his alone.

“Excited for the opportunity to play. Honestly, it’s tough as well,” Taylor said. “There’s an emotional side to it.”

“It was purely my decision, but I always have people that I talk to just to see how they handled situations,” Glenn said during a video conference. “And it’s not even about the quarterback, to be honest. It’s just part of what I do during the week with some coaches that I trust that have been successful in this league.”

Glenn says that RB Kene Nwangwu is dealing with a hamstring injury. (Hughes)

Patriots

Patriots WR Stefon Diggs spoke about his reasons for signing with New England, despite the team having a young quarterback.

“I feel like it was like a conglomerate,” Diggs told reporters. “Young quarterback who showed some promise, showed some skill set, can throw the ball, is mobile, being young. But then also (Josh) McDaniels. He’s been around the game for a long time. Homecoming for him. He’s called a lot of great plays here. And then Vrabel. So it was a group effort with everybody for me personally…I’ve played with a lot of young quarterbacks. So it wasn’t my first time, my first rodeo. But it really was Vrabes, and McDaniels and Todd (Downing), my receiver coach. I had a little bit of history with him. So it was a group effort. I wouldn’t say it was just one person.”

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said LB Jahlani Tavai will not play in Week 12 because of a personal matter, via Mike Reiss.

said LB will not play in Week 12 because of a personal matter, via Mike Reiss. Vrabel mentioned that WR Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) and RB Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) have been medically cleared and are expected to play in Sunday’s game, via Chad Graff.

(hamstring) and RB (toe) have been medically cleared and are expected to play in Sunday’s game, via Chad Graff. Vrabel said Stevenson responded well in practice throughout the week: “I would say there wasn’t many restrictions and that he responded well to the practice. I would say that as long as there are not any setbacks here, he’d be in line to play.” (Reiss)