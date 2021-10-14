AFC Notes: T.Y. Hilton, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- The Athletic’s Zak Keefer reports Colts K Rodrigo Blankenship will likely miss Week 6 and is also in jeopardy of Week 7 due to inflammation in his right hip.
- Regarding his upper back injury, Colts WR T.Y. Hilton described that his C6 disc was blocking a nerve and prevented feeling on the left side of his body. (Joel A. Erickson)
- Hilton said he felt skeptical that he would play again two days after undergoing surgery: “First two days out of surgery, I didn’t think I’d be back, man, to be honest with you.” (George Bremer)
- Hilton added that doctors told him he should no longer have any nerve issues. (Stephen Holder)
Jaguars
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe says sources close to several players suggested Jaguars HC Urban Meyer didn’t lose the locker room so much as he never really had it to begin with.
- Howe adds the players don’t seem ready to quit on Meyer or the season just yet but it’s clear Meyer’s style hasn’t worked with NFL veterans the same way it did with college players.
- Jaguars LB Myles Jack (back) and OL Rashaad Coward (ankle) did not travel with the team to London for Week 6’s game. (Mark Long)
- Aaron Wilson reports the Jaguars worked out P Lachlan Edwards and P Sterling Hofrichter.
Texans
- Texans DC Lovie Smith said DE Jonathan Greenard allows them to have “favorable matchups” from a size standpoint, while he’s also a capable edge rusher: “I think he’s strong enough, stout enough, big enough to give us a favorable matchup at that position. I think he can rush, too. He’s young. I think his best football is ahead of him. Anxious for him to take another step.” (Aaron Wilson)
- When asked if DE Charles Omenihu will play after being a healthy scratch in Week 5, Smith responded that only so many defensive linemen can play and named DL Jordan Jenkins as a player who hasn’t “gotten a lot of opportunities.” (Wilson)
- Texans third-round QB Davis Mills said it will be difficult playing without LT Laremy Tunsil: “It’s tough. He’s a great player. I’m sure whoever will fill in for him will be ready.” (Wilson)
- Texans S Justin Reid said the team is better equipped to handle losing this year: “There’s a lot of leaders as far as saying the same thing, staying positive and not letting the record splinter relationships. The locker room has definitely held together much more closely this year.” (Wilson)
