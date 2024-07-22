AFC Notes: Tank Dell, Roger McCreary, C.J. Stroud, Texans, Titans

Texans

With the new rule changes on kickoff, Texans WR Tank Dell plans to contribute on special teams this season. Although he’s prepared for the new format, Dell prefers the old kickoff rules.

“I’m ready for everything,” Dell said, via Cole Thompson of the Texans Wire. “Of course I’m ready. I liked it better the old way with them coming farther so I can see what I want to do. It’s cool for right now, though.”

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud helped lead the franchise turnaround out of nowhere which saw Houston winning the AFC South one year after having the second-worst record in the NFL. Stroud knows teams will heighten their expectations for the Texans and is embracing the challenge of being one of the league’s best.

“It’s not going to be easy,” Stroud said, via the team’s YouTube. “It’s going to be harder. We have a target on our back this year. That’s how you should want it and that’s what I’m used to playing at Ohio State. I’m really honored and blessed to have the teammates that I do to want that challenge and for guys to want to come and play here. This Texans team isn’t for everybody. It’s hard here and we’re blessed enough to play a game that we’ve been playing since we were kids. I definitely do think that all the expectations, we just work, everything will take care of itself. The story is already written.”

Titans

Titans CB Chidobe Awuzie credited CB Roger McCreary for his work ethic and his leadership in the team’s defensive back room.

“That guy moves like he’s been in the league for 10 years,” Awuzie said, via the team’s website. “He has great professionalism, obviously great athleticism. Off the field I see a guy who is really focused and who wants to be really great. Also, it matters to him. And he is the guy who has the most reps in the secondary currently, as a corner, nickel (in Tennessee). So, obviously he knows how things go in this division, the AFC South, and playing in Tennessee. So, he is definitely one of the leaders in the secondary, and on this team. We’ll definitely be listening to him any time he has something to say. He’s earned that right, and he’s definitely stepped into a leadership role.” McCreary said that he’s focused on being more aggressive and is looking forward to displaying it on the field. “In the slot and the outside, that’s one of the main focuses, is I try and focus on being aggressive, talking, being vocal more,” McCreary said. “Just the coaching style and the plays that we have that make us aggressive, that’s what I like. (Coach Wilson) puts fear in offenses heart, trying to be aggressive, loud communication, pressing, guys on the outside pressing, being more physical. That’s what he brought over here.”