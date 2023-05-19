AFC Notes: Tee Higgins, Joe Burrow, Bengals, Steelers

Tee Higgins

Bengals WR Tee Higgins said that he wanted to participate in the team’s offseason workouts even though he doesn’t have a contract extension lined up.

“At the end of the day I love the game. Whatever happens with my contract happens,” Higgins said via the team’s website. “I’m not worried about that right now. Hopefully we can get something done soon. Right now I’m just here to work. My agent was even like, do what you want to do. It’s what you want to do. I’m not going to tell you what to do. That was my decision to come back and come work out.”

Joe Burrow

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is feeling good entering his fourth season in the league.

“I’m feeling really good. I feel strong. I feel stable. I feel grounded,” Burrow said, via the team’s website. “I’m excited about how my body is feeling.”

Burrow believes that he’s gotten a better feel about the mental side of the game after gaining more experience in the team’s offense.

“I think I just became more aware of situational football,” Burrow said. “Aware of when I could take a sack, when I can’t, finding the (running) back when I can make a play in a certain moment when a different part of the game I would not try to make that play. I think I took strides there. I think there are more strides to take in that area.”

Burrow is excited about the additions of TE Irv Smith and OT Orlando Brown to the team’s offense. Burrow added that Smith has spent extra time with TE coach James Casey to learn the playbook in advance of the season.

“Irv is upstairs all day every day learning the offense, watching tape with James, so that’s exciting to hear,” Burrow said. “He’s looking smooth, big strong, athletic, smooth hands so we’re excited to have that guy…(Brown has been) everything you could hope for so far. He’s a great locker room guy, big, strong, athletic things are going great. Love that guy.”

Steelers

When appearing on 93.7TheFan, Steelers GM Omar Khan said they are committed to re-signing LB Alex Highsmith, who is entering the final year of his contract.

“We don’t like to talk specifically about an individual contract, but I’ll say this, he’s a Steeler,” Khan said. “Since the day he got here, he’s been awesome. He gets better and better every year, and I really hope Alex is here for a long time.”