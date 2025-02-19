AFC Notes: Tee Higgins, Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Titans Draft Options

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence was tasked with recruiting WR Tee Higgins to Jacksonville should he hit the open market, he admitted that he would love reuniting with him.

“Tee’s great,” Lawrence said, via Jags Wire. “Who knows what’s going to happen. Tee’s awesome. We have a history, for sure. That guy, no matter where he goes, obviously I’d love to be throwing to him again, but no matter where he goes he’s going to be a star–he already is. I know Cincinnati wants to keep him, Joe’s (Burrow) been putting the pressure on them over there.”

Lawrence said that his relationship with Higgins dating back to their collegiate days at Clemson together is something that he believes would entice the star receiver to join him in Jacksonville.

“What’s my best pitch?” Lawrence asked. “Obviously I’m sure, he’s got the relationship with Joe, if everything goes well I’m sure he wouldn’t want to leave, but if that wasn’t the case, I think I definitely would be up next as far as Tee and our relationship and what we’ve done in the past. We played together for two years had a lot of success in college and we could definitely do that again in Jacksonville.”

Jeff Howe of The Athletic lists three potential cap cuts for the Jaguars this offseason, including WR Josh Reynolds ($4 million), WR Christian Kirk ($10.4 million), and TE Evan Engram ($6 million).

Jaguars

Despite not seeing much playing time so far in his career, Jaguars WR Louis Rees-Zammit says he has not thought about returning to rugby and remains determined to find success in the NFL.

“I’ve never thought about going back to rugby,” Rees-Zammit told BBC Sport Wales. “It hasn’t been in my head that I’m not going to do this. I’ve always wanted this. The second it [returning to rugby] creeps into your head you start doubting yourself and that’s not going to happen with me.”

“The first step of the dream is to make an active roster, I’m doing everything I can to make that happen,” Rees-Zammit added. “This is my dream, and the way I make it come true is by working as hard as I can to make the roster. Every day is a challenge, every day is hard hard work, but it is one that for this dream to come true is worth doing. I’m doing everything I can to become a better player on the field and a better person off the field, so I’m really looking forward to this season.”

Rees-Zammit also mentioned that he is excited to play for new HC Liam Coen, given what he was able to accomplish during his time with the Buccaneers.

“They are another reason I wanted to sign for the Jaguars. It’s so exciting this project,” Rees-Zammit noted. “It’s something I want to be a part of, I want to learn as much as I can. The Buccaneers offense was so good last year, and we have some serious weapons in our squad. There’s so much potential, and these coaches will help unleash everyone.”

Titans

NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler gave some insight on what the Titans may do with the first overall pick in the draft.

“It’s a power position,” Brugler said, via the team website. “(The Titans) hold the No.1 pick, so they control the draft. This is a really interesting year to have that No.1 pick. And the Titans are in a really interesting spot to decide what they are going to do.”

Brugler mocked Miami QB Cam Ward to the team in his first mock draft, despite Ward being ranked his No. 15 prospect. He has Penn State edge Abdul Carter and Colorado’s Travis Hunter ranked as his top two prospects. “This draft class is a little bit different than most classes, in terms of the quarterbacks who are available, just the high-end talent,” Brugler noted. “But it’s still a power position and a chance to really draft an important piece of your future. With a new GM in place, they have to come to a decision: Is there a clear upgrade at quarterback at No.1 overall? Is their best course of action to listen to offers and trade back? Even though this quarterback class isn’t on the level of what we saw last year or some past years, there are still going to be quarterback-needy teams who are going to be interested in that pick. So, you make it known that, ‘Hey, we’re going to listen to offers’ and if something blows you away then I think you’re going to have options to move back. And maybe not move back too far so you still have a chance to get an Abdul Carter from Penn State, a Travis Hunter from Colorado.” “I didn’t think Bo Nix was going to do what he did this year,” Brugler continued. “So, if you’re the Titans and if you come away from this process convinced that there’s a quarterback in this draft that’s going to make your team better, help you compete for divisions, you take him. It’s that simple. And that’s why you have a front office and scouting staff and coaching staff to do all the work, all the evaluations. If you come away impressed by one of these guys, then I think it makes sense to roll the dice. But that’s a big “if.” All these quarterbacks are talented, but you can poke holes in them. So, you have to decide what is best for your team and franchise. Next year (the Titans) might have the eighth overall pick, and you might miss out on a quarterback. But at the same time, you have to believe in the player, and you have to believe he’s a clear upgrade. And with a new general manager in the mix, we just don’t know how he feels about Will Levis, and how he feels about these quarterbacks. So, there’s a level of unknown. To me, trading back seems like an appealing way go, unless you fall in love with one of these quarterbacks.”

Joe Rexrode of The Athletic mentions that WR Treylon Burks‘ 2025 cap hit and the dead number if the Titans move on from him are the same at $4.6 million and the team could move on to build their receivers group around veteran Calvin Ridley.