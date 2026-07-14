AFC Notes: Todd Monken, Lamar Jackson, Mike McCarthy, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns fifth-round C Parker Brailsford believes that being undersized actually plays into his advantage.

“Just using my leverage, honestly,” Brailsford said, via Akron Beacon Journal. “Size doesn’t really matter if you don’t have the leverage behind it. That’s a big piece. And also, I mean, I am smaller, but I don’t think I’m weak by any means, so definitely also helps me a lot.”

Browns OL coach George Warhop is impressed with how quickly Brailsford has picked up the offense and how comfortable he is in pre-snap reads.

“He has zero issues seeing and doing what we’re asking him to do,” Warhop said. “I mean, seeing the defense, IDing the defense, making the calls, all that stuff, he’s been tremendous, and I would say that it’s even beyond what he had in college. It’s just how his brain is. He’s got a great football brain. I’m not going to say it’s easy for him, but it hasn’t been difficult for him. And he’s a guy that does his due diligence at night. He studies, he comes in prepared, he brings in questions.“

Brailsford has a similar frame to Raiders C Tyler Linderbaum, whom Warhop coached in Baltimore.

“I’ve been fortunate that I’ve coached bigger centers, smaller centers,” Warhop said. “So either you’re going to get a bigger guy, a little stouter guy that’s going to be a more in-the-box player, or you’re going to get a guy who’s a space player who could hold his own at the point of attack, but gives you another element at the second and third level. That’s what we had last year in Baltimore. That’s what we have here with Parker and how he plays. So I think they all have advantages. If he’s your starter, you make those adjustments and you take advantage of that. If he’s your backup, then he’s got to deal with what the starter has to do.“

Ravens Browns’ new HC Todd Monken spent the previous three years as the Ravens’ offensive coordinator, helping them reach the postseason in his first two years before missing the playoffs last year. Although Monken highly praised QB Lamar Jackson, he feels like Baltimore didn’t play or coach well enough to make it to a Super Bowl. “First of all, Lamar is a tremendous person,” Monken said, via Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun. “I wouldn’t have this job without him. It’s just, ultimately, we didn’t coach well enough, we didn’t play well enough. It’s really the other things that are involved in all that.” Monken acknowledged that he didn’t have a connection to John Harbaugh before arriving in Baltimore, but was confident he could retain a coordinator job under Harbaugh if things didn’t work out. “I didn’t really know John,” Monken said. “But working for John, I thought to myself, even if it doesn’t work out there, John’s probably not gonna be done coaching. He’ll get another job. I’m sitting there going, well, if I do a good job and he gets let go, maybe I’ll be his coordinator. Then Lamar signed, so it all worked out.” Monken believes they didn’t run the ball well enough in 2025 and played from behind too often. “We didn’t run it enough,” Monken said. “It’s not the number of runs. We didn’t attack them downhill. We were lateral. Then we were behind, and we started throwing it. We didn’t think they’d stay at 17 [points]. At some point, we thought, f—, if they score again, we’re three possessions down.” Steelers Steelers HC Mike McCarthy said not to expect any wholesale changes to his offense, and he’ll continue to run what has worked. “You have core beliefs, which established during those early years, and then off of those come variations,” McCarthy said, via Around The NFL. “You look at pro football, (there are) a lot of similar plays, a lot of similar schemes — but everybody runs them a little differently.” Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers is happy to reunite with McCarthy and said most of the offense is familiar to him from Green Bay. “I spent 13 years in (McCarthy’s offense),” Rodgers said. “He’s changed some stuff when he was in Dallas. … It’s stuff that we used to run, but he’s just called it something different now.“