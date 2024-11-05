AFC Notes: Trade Buzz, Greg Newsome, Za’Darius Smith, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

The Bengals knocked off the Raiders in Week 9 behind a great performance from QB Joe Burrow. Despite the win, Burrow isn’t content with where they stand and won’t be happy until they reach their goals.

“Knowing what we are going to have to do to get back into this, one win isn’t going to make or break our season,” Burrow said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “Striving for perfection every day and every game. Until that happens, what’s there to be happy about?”

Cincinnati third-round WR Jermaine Burton was a healthy scratch after reportedly missing Saturday’s practice. Burrow plans to help Burton get to where he needs to be but ultimately knows it comes down to how willing Burton is to put the work in every single day.

“We’ll have discussions. Just like any young player, you are going to try to help him along any way that you can. As he gets older he’ll understand things in a different way. He’s a young guy right now.”

“Things happen in the offseason. The good players and great players know when to lock in when it is time to go. Young guys have to learn that. Rookies are still adjusting to what an NFL season is like. It’s not for the faint of heart. It is difficult and challenging and daunting. It’s tough to stay disciplined every single day with your routine and process and taking care of your body and getting to meetings and putting in extra work and understanding every play. It’s not easy. It’s why there are not a ton of great players throughout the league. The great ones know how to handle it.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor expects Burton to practice this week and play in Week 10. (Kelsey Conway)

expects Burton to practice this week and play in Week 10. (Kelsey Conway) Taylor adds DT B.J. Hill is doing better than expected with a rib injury and announced RB Zack Moss is out indefinitely with a neck injury. (Ben Baby)

Ravens

Ravens’ recently acquired WR Diontae Johnson said he had a “sigh of relief” after finding out he was being traded to Baltimore.

“Once I found out where I was going, I was excited,” Johnson said, via Clifton Brown of the team’s site. “Sigh of relief. I’m ready to work.”

Johnson wants to be an outlet for their younger players and to bring energy to Baltimore’s offense.

“Just trying to be that guy that the young guys can come to – just for route stuff or little stuff that I know I can help them out with,” Johnson said. “Just making plays; bringing that energy to the offense.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh was familiar with Johnson based on his time with the Steelers.

“Diontae is a guy we obviously know a little bit about, playing against him all those years with the Steelers,” Harbaugh said. “When he was in Carolina, studied him on tape, looked good. Out here today in practice, he looked good. He’s in the process of trying to pick up the offense and be ready to contribute as soon as he can.”