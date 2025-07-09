AFC Notes: Travis Etienne, Cam Ward, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne said that new HC Liam Coen has prioritized getting him out in space during the team’s minicamp.

“He’s been getting me a lot in space,” Etienne said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “I love me one-on-one with anybody and just being able to make that first man miss and being able to get the extra yards. I feel like Liam has a great knack for getting the players the ball. It’s more so players than plays with Liam and he has a great feel for the game.”

“Every day, everything we’ve asked him to do, he’s done at a good click for us,” said Coen. “The ability in the screen game, to hand him jet sweeps, his vision so far in the run game has been good. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do and more. There’s been a consistency.”

Veteran G Laken Tomlinson signed a one-year, $4.25 million deal with the Texans this offseason and believes that the offensive line has the potential to be great in his first season in Houston, even after trading LT Laremy Tunsil to the Commanders.

“I believe offensive line could be the strength of a team,” Tomlinson told Texans Radio during a recent interview. “Those guys come out, they’re grinders, man. They want to be the backbone, the foundation of the team. So when you can have that for a team, you can go very far, man. I’ve seen in the past, I’ve been a part of it, and I’m excited to be able to exercise that here. When you have those five guys out there, they’ve got to be able to operate as a unit, so the more exposure you have around the guys, it’s just better for the offensive line and the team.” Titans Following the conclusion of his first offseason program, Titans first-round QB Cam Ward outlined his simple plan for the break before training camp. “Just work out, stay in the playbook, and throw the (expletive) out of the ball,” Ward said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. Ward has complete confidence in his game and expressed his gratitude to have a coaching staff that believes in him. “At the end of the day, I’m a gunslinger. I live by that, and I’ll always die by that. Coach (Brian) Callahan knows the type of guy he has in the quarterback room in me, and I’m just thankful I have guys around me to help me out.”