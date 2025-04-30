AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

The Colts elected to sign QB Daniel Jones this offseason, providing competition for Anthony Richardson. Richardson is looking forward to learning from Jones, given they’ve both faced “ups and downs.”

“I’m looking forward to learning a lot from him,” Richardson said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “He’s been in the league for a good minute, had ups and downs throughout his career. So I’m looking to learn as much as I can from him while we just push this competition to just get better.”

Richardson said he’s been working on his footwork and staying comfortable in the pocket.

“That was really one of the main things I wanted to focus on because everybody knows I can throw the ball whenever [the pocket] is smooth, but I want to find opportunities for myself to be consistent when I am off-balance, make decent throws, and even when everything is perfect, making sure my feet are intact and my base is solid.”

Colts HC Shane Steichen said their largest factor in determining their starting quarterback will be consistency.

“It’s the most consistent guy,” Steichen said. “I really do [believe that]. At the end of the day, you’ve got to be able to move the football consistently up and down the field, and making good decisions. … You can have splash plays, but if you’re doing that sparingly and [you’re] up and down, I think it’s got to be on a consistent basis to get to where we want to go.”

Jaguars

Jaguars GM James Gladstone said drafting Travis Hunter was an opportunity to show that the Jaguars will make “bold” moves as they pursue a Super Bowl.

“Really what comes to mind for me, thinking about the sport of football and really the power of the game itself — its capacity to ignite belief,” Gladstone said, via Pro Football Talk. “Belief in ourselves, belief in others, belief in achieving what many may deem impossible. Travis Hunter, he embodies belief. He’s a rare person, he’s a rare player, but he’s also a reminder that the boundaries of the game of football were built to be challenged. The decision to select him was actually a statement. A statement for how we plan to move, who we are and we want him to be nothing more than him. Because when he is, he elevates the space around him. From the football field to the city to the game of football itself, Travis Hunter is who we’ve been hunting up.”

The Jaguars signed LB Danny Striggow to a contract worth $254,000 (Aaron Wilson).

to a contract worth $254,000 (Aaron Wilson). According to Neil Stratton, the Jaguars are parting ways with assistant GM Ethan Waugh.

Titans

Titans President Chad Brinker believes that this draft class is one that will help the team build a strong foundation going forward.

“It’s important to us that we were going to build this thing with a strong foundation, and I think it was well documented on the character of these individuals that we brought into this football team,” Brinker said, via TitansWire.com. “And we expect them to come in and learn what it is to be a pro and be the guys we think they can be. (These players) help change the culture around here. It takes some time, but it starts with getting really good football players in here who are also really good people.”

Neil Stratton reports the Titans have parted ways with scouting assistant Corey Cooper.