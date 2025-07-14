AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Cam Ward, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

ESPN’s Stephen Holder names Colts’ third-round CB Justin Walley as a player flying under the radar going into 2025 after showing “aggressive coverage and impressive instincts” in their spring program.

as a player flying under the radar going into 2025 after showing “aggressive coverage and impressive instincts” in their spring program. Holder adds that Walley is “showing potential in dime packages.”

Colts HC Shane Steichen praised Walley’s coverage ability in OTAs: “[He is] really sticky in coverage. Has been making a ton of plays through OTAs. So, very pleased with where he is at.”

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence had more praise for Travis Hunter, noting that he has handled the workload of playing both sides of the ball extremely well.

“Travis has been great — just his work ethic, how he’s come in,” Lawrence said, via Jamal St. Cyr of WJXT. “He’s been one of the hardest-working guys we have. I think it’s a commitment to learning the playbook and trying to learn the two systems. It’s a lot on a rookie, it’s challenging to learn everything and he’s done a nice job. We still have work to do and we’re going to get a lot done in training camp and get us ready to play come September. I’m really excited for him and how he can help our team.”

Michael DiRocco of ESPN names CB Montaric Brown as a potential surprise player for the Jaguars in 2025 after working with the starters in Jacksonville’s spring practices.

as a potential surprise player for the Jaguars in 2025 after working with the starters in Jacksonville’s spring practices. DiRocco notes that Brown has “consistently made plays” this offseason and had two breakouts in the end zone during red zone drills in minicamp.

Titans

Titans OT JC Latham highly praised first-round QB Cam Ward for quickly showing leadership since joining the organization and accountability for bad plays.

“He holds himself to a leadership and accountability. He’ll admit when he’s wrong and he’ll take accountability,” Latham said, via TitansWire. “Even if it’s not 100 percent on him.”

Latham pointed out how Ward butted heads with DT Jeffery Simmons in practice and was impressed by the quarterback’s competitive drive.

“As a quarterback, especially a rookie who hasn’t played his first snap, he’s going right at him and not backing down,” Latham said.