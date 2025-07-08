AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Kevin Zeitler, Tytus Howard, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars GM James Gladstone said the team has given first-rounder Travis Hunter more reps at wide receiver because they know his natural position is at cornerback.

“Our understanding that Travis is most naturally comfortable, most naturally in-tune on the defensive side of the ball,” Gladstone said, via Jags Wire. “We wanted to load him offensively throughout this window to ensure that by the time we got to training camp, we had a runway built up on that side because there is so much more nuance. So many more adjustments in real time on the offensive side of the ball that would require a lot more learning. So with this phase of the process sort of being rooted in that lens, that’s why we wanted to put the emphasis on offense, knowing that we would trickle in the defense a little bit more towards the back end of the offseason program and really as we get into training camp.”

Texans

Texans OL Tytus Howard is fully embracing his move inside to right guard as OL Coach Cole Popovich looks to revamp the unit as a whole.

“I love it, man,” Howard said, via Click2Houston. “Just getting these reps in, Probably the first time I got a chance to get this many reps in at guard before the season started. So, I’m doing the best I can do to get the technique down. And the coaches have been doing a tremendous job helping me with that.“

Howard said the offensive is looking to prove themselves after a disappointing 2024 campaign that saw them rank near the bottom of the league in pass protection.

“We’ve got a chip on our shoulders and people underestimate what we’re going to be this year, but, you know that’s their problem,” Howard said. “When that first game comes and we come off that ball and hit them in the mouth, like they’re gonna be, ‘These guys are for real.’ We’ve been putting that work in here right now and we’re gonna continue to put that work and training together. Every day isn’t gonna be perfect. But I’m telling you when that game one comes and they see what the offensive line is about, we’re going be ready.“

Howard said that Popovich is building a “nasty” offensive line and is part of their growing identity.

“You gotta play with a lot of grit,” Howard said. “When offensive lines are physical that don’t take (expletive) from nobody and they just establish, the dominance up front, he exemplifies that every morning, every day on the field And you want that in the coach because you’re only gonna rub off on the offensive line and he holds us to a high standard.”

Former OL coach Chris Strausser, who contemplated retirement before ultimately being fired, reportedly refused to listen to input from players and coaches alike. HC DeMeco Ryans believes that Popovich and a streamlined source of information will be great for the line’s improvement.

“Having one voice with Cole Popovich, Cole is a good offensive line coach,” Ryans said. “The thing for me is having an offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in Cole and Caley, they’ve worked together before. They’ve spent a lot of time together. The flow of information, it sped up drastically. We’re not trying to see how we’re going to do things. We know how we’re going to do it, and now our players will get that communication clearly and direct and now our guys can go out and execute exactly what we’re coaching.”

Titans

Tennessee added veteran G Kevin Zeitler in the offseason as he prepares for his 14th year in the league and his age-35 season. Zeitler loves the energy in the organization and can’t wait to help push the franchise’s transition forward.

“Just getting here the last couple of weeks, the competitiveness is obvious,” Zeitler said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “There’s a real drive in the building right now to get things going, and I’m excited to be a part of it.

“The things I’ve seen over the years, the things are happening here already. Watching the guys out at practice, what they’re doing, that edge, that grit, that attention to detail, it is getting instilled and pushed right now. People are ready to get things going.”

Zeitler talked about how eager he is to work with well-regarded OL coach Bill Callahan.

“It just felt like the right decision for me and the family overall. I am excited to work with (o-line) coach Bill Callahan and try to be a part of trying to turn this around. I have known of coach Callahan for years … everyone knows he is considered one of the best, if not the best, in the league and a chance to work with him, learn his things, why not?”