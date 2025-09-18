AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, T’Vondre Sweat, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars first-round WR/CB Travis Hunter primarily played offense in the season opener against the Panthers. In Week 2, he split his snaps about evenly between offense and defense. Jaguars HC Liam Coen said the team feels like they’re starting to settle into a groove with how to prepare Hunter during the week mentally and physically for that kind of workload.

“You look at, I think we were very intentional last week, specifically about some of the volume and mileage that we were looking at deploying, and it showed up on Sunday,” Coen said via Pro Football Talk. “There’s definitely things to clean up about that in terms of detailing the preparation and making sure that all the formations, all the alarms [are known], but we can help them too and maybe simplify some of that stuff as well for him. But very happy with where things were last week in terms of our organization with him, his preparation, and we kind of continue to do that this week as we continue to just evaluate how many snaps and what it’s going look like each week.”

So far Coen doesn’t think they’re putting too much on Hunter’s plate.

“I mean, I think, if anything, we probably have a little bit more encouragement and excitement about where things went this last week in terms of being able to handle that workload,” Coen said. “We’ve got to manage it, though, like it’s something we are constantly evaluating. So, is it a concern? No, it’s just something that we definitely need to make sure we’re constantly evaluating and being able to tweak if necessary.”

Texans

The Texans lost 20-19 to the Buccaneers in Week 2 after failing to score with a first-and-goal at Tampa Bay’s one-yard line. Houston HC DeMeco Ryans said they were unable to make an impact at the line of scrimmage and thinks they could’ve scored on a play to WR Nico Collins.

“We didn’t have any space,” Ryans said, via Kristie Rieken of the Associated Press. “We didn’t move anybody off the line of scrimmage, which is what I saw. So, getting hit in the backfield and went to try to throw the ball, thought we had some matchups. I thought we had the opportunity to hit Nico in the corner there but the ball was out of bounds.”

The Buccaneers won the game with a two-yard touchdown run by RB Rachaad White with six seconds left in the game.

“We’ve got to find a way to tackle and get him down and stop him there on the goal line,” Ryans said. “We’re in a position to make a tackle. We’ve got to knock the guy back and make a tackle to win the game. That’s what the game comes down to.”

Texans C.J. Stroud feels their offense needs to play with more confidence after the 0-2 start.

“Everybody’s going to talk crazy and say we suck and we’re this and that,” Stroud said. “But at the end of the day we’ve got to stay together and … be honest and have hard conversations. But I think right now we need more confidence as an offense, just confidently playing better together. I think that’s a big thing.”

Texans DT Tommy Togiai‘s one-year, $2.68 million extension includes a $750,000 signing bonus. He’s set to make a base salary of $1,350,000 in 2026 with $375,000 of it guaranteed. He can also earn $250,000 in per-game roster bonuses and a $125,000 workout bonus. (OverTheCap)

Titans

Titans DT T’Vondre Sweat was limited in practice on Thursday with his ankle injury. He told reporters if it was up to him, he would be playing this week. (Turron Davenport)