AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Tyjae Spears, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars CB Jourdan Lewis was asked about his impression of second-overall pick Travis Hunter after seeing him in practice for the first time.

“He’s very energetic, man,” Lewis said of Hunter. “He’s very shifty, and when he gets the ball he can go. He’s a very special talent. He’s just honing those things in especially on the defensive end, just understanding what we like to do and the different techniques. He has the aptitude to understand how to do it on offense and defense, and I believe he can get it done.”

Jaguars

Veteran S Eric Murray is entering his first year with the Jaguars following his five years with the Texans. Jacksonville DBs coach Anthony Perkins said Murray is “leading the charge” with their defense this offseason.

“I mean that guy, he’s a pro’s pro. He’s done it for a long time, had a lot of success doing it, and he does a tremendous job just kind of leading the charge on how to do things, whether he’s speaking in front of the room or not. Everybody feels him,” Perkins said, via John Shipley of SI.com.

Perkins added that everyone “gravitates” to Murray, and the safety leads by example.

“Everybody kind of gravitates to what he’s doing just because of how he operates and the success that he’s had over the course of his career. But I think he’s done a tremendous job leading the charge, especially in terms of the communication, the details, the strain, the day-in, day-out, practice habits. He does a tremendous job with all that. I’m excited to see it.”

Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile reiterated that Murray is great at communicating with the defensive players.

“He’s doing great. He’s doing great. Yeah, I said last time I was up here, just about the type of communicator he is, and what that brings into the room, just the whole unit defensively. I’ve been used to being around guys in that position,” Campanile said. “That position can always kind of be like a glue guy, because he’s a great communicator. It’s the quarterback of the defense and he’s really done a great job with that, but he’s played really physical, and he just really understands concepts and the concepts of the defense really, really well. I think the guys like Perk [Defensive Backs Coach Anthony Perkins] has done a really good job of getting him ready and acclimated in this new system. He’s done a ton extra to get to where he is right now, which is cool.”

Titans

Titans RB Tyjae Spears had an up-and-down 2024 season where he dealt with injuries and had to share production with RB Tony Pollard. Heading into his third year in the league, Spears is focusing on his consistency and things that are in his control.

“I just want to be as consistent as I can be, as we can be,” Spears said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “Of course, you have big goals and big dreams and aspirations, but we all just want to win as much as we can. You have to take being an individual out and focus on doing more things toward being a better teammate.

“At the end of the day, you come every day and put your best foot forward. That’s all I can do.”