AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Tyler Warren, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts TE Tyler Warren is doing his best to learn the team’s playbook, which will likely include several plays revolving around him in his rookie season.

“I think it’s been kind of normal installing and learning the offense, just taking your time and trying to understand it,” Warren said, via NFL.com. “It does take stuff (to do) on my own, right? We go through it in the meeting, but when I go back to the hotel room looking over it again, doing walk-throughs with somebody is, I think, is the most helpful.”

“We’re putting a lot on his plate, and sometimes you push them a little bit beyond their threshold,” Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter noted. “I think he’s going to be a very versatile piece for us. We’re going to try a bunch of different stuff with him, give him a bunch of shots at a bunch of different aspects playing offensive football.”

Colts HC Shane Steichen praised the start to camp for Warren, noting that he has been impressive and can be used in many situations.

“Man, it’s been impressive — great hands, just a natural route runner, great feel for the game,” Steichen said via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “Finds the dead spots in zone coverage can win versus man with his big body and then his run out for catch-all. He’s impressive. You can throw him a flat route and make a guy miss or run a guy over, so great.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen was asked during a recent media appearance if he thought Travis Hunter could win both Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards.

“I do think it’s possible,” Coen told Rich Eisen on Monday. “You know, he is committed, man. Like, he is committed to driving, not just himself, but his teammates as well. And I think that his teammates…these guys are challenging him. Every single day. Like, he doesn’t get a free pass because he was the second overall pick, and he’s Travis Hunter. Like, they are in his grill trying to jam him up, trying to hem him up, trying to make it as hard as they can possibly make it for him in a great way, like in the most healthy way as possible, where they’re going at it and chirping at each other. But it’s truly iron sharpening iron. That’s what it feels like. And I wouldn’t expect anything less from those guys.”

Texans

The Texans finished last season with a 23-14 loss to the Chiefs, which makes Houston 0-6 all-time in the AFC Divisional Round. Veteran TE Dalton Schultz also hasn’t made it past the divisional round in his eight-year career and doesn’t think he did enough in last year’s defeat to Kansas City.

“My performance is always second to the team,” Schultz said, via Aaron Wilson. “I’ve never made it past the divisional round in my career, and so, for me, I’ve been trying to get past that round since the first time that I made it. So, for me, it’s just not good enough. As a personal [assessment], obviously, I didn’t do enough in that game to win it. So, I think it always goes back to how did we all do, ‘Great, we all did well.’ Then, let me look at me, did I do enough to have us play well? Then same thing in the opposite way. Did we lose? Yeah, we lost. Nobody did well. How am I critiquing myself? Obviously, I didn’t do enough. I always look at it through, how did we do. Because, ultimately, that’s all I care about. That’s what we care about.”

DeMeco Ryans has been impressed by Schultz throughout their offseason program.

“Dalton has continued to improve throughout camp, he’s come out with a phenomenal attitude, urgency to get better in the running game also in the passing game,” Ryans said. “People that have been here, you’ve seen him make some tremendous catches in the passing game and looking like the old Dalton and the guy we thought we would get coming from Dallas. A guy who made a ton of plays in the passing game. That’s who I’m seeing showing up this camp. So, it’s good to see him. He’s looking fresh, playing fast, making plays, great catch radius and making big plays in the passing game. I expect to see more of that.”

Schultz thinks there’s a “good burst of energy” around the team following their changes from last season.

“I feel like there’s a good burst of energy around the building,” Schultz said. “Additions and the draft class and the changes from last year, I think that’s definitely given the whole room, the whole place, the whole facility a new energy. I feel good. I had a couple of things in the offseason that I was kind of working through and now, finally getting back on the field, finally getting back to football I feel really good.”

Titans

Titans tried out DB Joshuah Bledsoe, DB Quandre Diggs, DB Kaleb Hayes, and DB Faion Hicks, opting to bring back the veteran Diggs, who is a cousin of both QB Cam Ward and former NFL CB Quentin Jammer.