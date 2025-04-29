AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Will Levis, Tyler Warren, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen called first-round TE Tyler Warren “a guy who can do it all.”

“He can catch. He can run. He can throw. I mean … we might play him on defense. I don’t know,” Steichen said, via Pro Football Talk. “The thing that is crazy, they talk about [John] Riggins, him growing up watching him — I mean, that’s how he freaking plays. When he’s got the ball in his hands, this guy is physical, run after catch, he’ll lay the wood on you, hurdle you. It’s going to bring a lot to our football team for sure. You’ve got a target that big with that size. He plays above the rim, you know what I mean? Sometimes, when guys are on him, he’s still open. I know with the Chargers — just an example, I’m not saying we’re here yet — we had an [Antonio] Gates rule. Like, ‘Hey, you’ve got him 1-on-1? You throw him the dang ball. Obviously, it will be exciting to see when he gets in here and see him compete. It will be fun. If he’s in line, he can block. Like I said, he can do it all. You can split him out wide. They threw him middle screens, you know? Just get the ball in his hands however you can.”

“Being able to be here with my family and do this and be a Colt now is really something cool to say, and I couldn’t be happier to be here,” Warren said, via the team website. “I’m just really excited to start getting in the facility again and being a football player again. I’m just going to do whatever is needed of me week to week, whatever it takes to win. That’s the whole point of why we’re here, to win games and be a great football team.”

Jaguars

Jaguars CB/WR Travis Hunter admitted that he knew something was up with a potential trade with the number two pick.

“[A]t what point did I think this could be possible? I’ll probably say last night, I was looking at some houses, so I kind of had a feeling,” Hunter said, via Pro Football Talk. “Then about a week ago, I was talking to my agent who was talking about it, and I was thinking that this was a possibility. It’s been about a week — a good week.”

“Just whatever the coaches in the organization, in the club, think about me,” Hunter added on his possible position. “It’s up to them at this point, but I’m going to go out there and show them all I can do both. I just feel like I can help the organization out in many ways, and I hope that we turn it around.”

Hunter mentioned that he has already met QB Trevor Lawrence and believes that WR Brian Thomas is a great player. He is ready to take the field with both and is familiar with them after following Jacksonville last season, due to the possibility he could end up a Jaguar.

“I actually met [Lawrence] in Hawaii — we were doing something for Adidas, but it was a blessing though, to be able to meet him that first time and then now I get to go meet him again, also get to play with him,” Hunter said. “We also get to go do our thing. So, definitely a blessing. I’m definitely happy to go to work with him. Brian Thomas is tough. I always tell people. They were asking me this year who was my favorite receiver out of this year, like who’s playing good to me. I always told them Brian Thomas. He’s very slept on, but he’s also very, very good. I’m excited to get to meet him and get to play with him, make that dynamic duo. It’s a faster game, but you get a lot more breaks. So, I’m just excited to go out there and work.”

Titans

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi said the team made no efforts to trade QB Will Levis and still believes that the former second-round pick has value for their organization. He also spoke about the quarterback room and the upcoming competition in training camp.

“It’s a lot of value,” Borgonzi said of Levis, via the team website. “There is going to be competition in every room, and he elevates the competition in that room. That is what we’re trying to do here as we get into training camp, to have the best 90-man roster, best competition in every room, and Will certainly provides that. It’s a great room we have right now with those four guys, and that will be up to Brian and his staff in terms of reps as we go through the offseason and get into training camp. We’ll take it step by step here and that will be up to Brian in terms of who takes what reps at some point. We’re not going to name any starters right now, here in the offseason. As we head into the offseason here, it’s going to be a competition, and these guys are going to get equal amount of reps here at the beginning and they will separate themselves here as we head into training camp. The idea is to have competition in the room, and Brian and his staff, as we go through the offseason and go into training camp, I am sure reps will change at some point as people separate themselves.”