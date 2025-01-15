AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Sean Payton, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos declined to sign OL Cam Fleming to a futures contract this week. Now a free agent, the veteran lineman said he wants to continue playing in the NFL, per Chris Tomasson.

Tomasson also spoke to Broncos HC Sean Payton about this season: "There were a lot of positives to build on. Still it was disappointing to finish the way we did. I didn't think we played up to our potential in the last game (31-7 loss at Buffalo)."

Payton noted he’s not going to go with a lead running back moving forward, as they won’t lean on one single player with the direction they want to go offensively. (James Palmer)

Broncos LB Nik Bonitto is entering the final year of his contract with GM George Paton mentioning they haven’t had any contract negotiations yet: “Obviously we’d love to have Nik here long term.” (Romi Bean)

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes believes that TE Travis Kelce has another big post-season run in him despite having a down year statistically in the regular season.

“I think it’s just the greats, man. They step up in the playoffs and it’s just higher intensity,” Mahomes said, via NFL.com. “The best players and the best leaders step up and make the best plays, and he’s done that, and (I) expect the same from him going into these playoffs. I think his mentality that he steps on the football field with at practice and on game day kind of resonates with the entire team and gets everybody to play their best football, and that’s what it takes in order to win championships.”

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed note Raiders minority owner Tom Brady strongly influenced the team’s decisions to fire HC Antonio Pierce and GM Tom Telesco , and he’s had an active role in the ensuing searches for replacements.

strongly influenced the team’s decisions to fire HC and GM , and he’s had an active role in the ensuing searches for replacements. Brady was key in Lions OC Ben Johnson agreeing to take an interview with the Raiders, per Tafur and Reed, and note Brady started vetting Johnson when he worked a Lions game in Week 9 as part of his broadcast job with FOX.

agreeing to take an interview with the Raiders, per Tafur and Reed, and note Brady started vetting Johnson when he worked a Lions game in Week 9 as part of his broadcast job with FOX. Tafur and Reed report the Raiders believe they’ve killed any past cash or liquidity problems with the sale of minority stakes to Brady, Egon Durban, Michael Meldman and Tom Wagner. Those three have joined the search committee along with Brady and made it clear money won’t be an issue in hiring Johnson.