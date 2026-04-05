AFC Notes: Travon Walker, Cam Ward, Robert Saleh, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars

The Jaguars signed DE Travon Walker to a four-year contract extension, but the former number-one overall pick doesn’t believe he has peaked yet, given his 2025 production, and feels it’s time to turn it up to show his appreciation.

“It’s just taking my game to another level,” Walker said, via the team’s website. “It just kind of help put things in perspective for me to be able to just click into a different type of mindset from how I was going throughout the year. It really dawned on me that it’s just time to ramp things up, take it to the next level. . . . It’s helping everybody else on the team get better, while it’s helping me get better as well. It’s just pure dominance and everybody that plays in this league wants to be great. I think that’s really where he was getting to when he was speaking on that.”

Titans

Titans HC Robert Saleh told reporters that he is highly impressed by the work ethic shown by QB Cam Ward since he was hired by the team and feels that Ward won’t fail, given his willingness to learn and the interactions he has with staff members in the building.

“I try to observe people from afar, and Cam is there every day,” Saleh said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “Obviously, we can’t talk ball with him (because of NFL rules), but I can watch him interact with the people in the building. I think it is very impressive for a young man to walk through the building and know everybody by name from the janitors to the chefs to the trainers, and he addresses them by name. He is a really, really good man. I just think his head is on the right way, he has the right work ethic. I just don’t see him failing.”

Titans

The Titans acquired DT Jermaine Johnson from the Jets this offseason in exchange for DT T’Vondre Sweat. Tennessee GM Mike Borgonzi said changing schemes was a factor in their decision, and they like Johnson’s intangibles for their system.

“I had a conversation with T’Vondre the day we made the trade, and it was just a situation where in Aaron Glenn‘s defense (with the Jets) it’s the 34 nose, and we switched schemes. And I think T’Vondre is going to be a great fit in that defense, and vice versa, on the other side getting Jermaine who has played edge in this defense. So, we thought it was fair value for both teams, and that’s why we went player for player. … (Jermaine) has length, he can play the run with violence, he has violent hands. And he is going to be better coming off the Achilles, year two now. We are excited about him,” Borgonzi said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

As for Miami EDGE Rueben Bain‘s potential in HC Robert Saleh‘s Wide 9 scheme, Borgonzi is confident the prospect would fit in well.

“He came crashing down, barreling down,” Borgonzi said. “Yeah, he can do that.”

Borgonzi wouldn’t elaborate on their decision to cut veteran CB L’Jarius Sneed.

“I have a ton of respect for L’Jaruis – I was with him in Kansas City for a long time,” Borgonzi said. “I’ll keep those conversations between us, but it was the best thing for our organization at the time.”

Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers visited the Titans. It counted as a local visit. (Justin Melo)