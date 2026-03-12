AFC Notes: Trent McDuffie, Maxx Crosby, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Oregon LB Bryce Boettcher, Georgia DT Christen Miller, and Florida DT Caleb Banks had formal Combine interviews with the Broncos. (Luca Evans)
- Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers met formally with the Broncos. (Chris Tomasson)
- Georgia TE Oscar Delp had a formal Combine meeting with the Broncos. (Chris Tomasson)
- Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq had a formal interview with the Broncos. (Mike Klis)
- Cincinnati TE Joe Royer had a formal Combine interview with the Broncos. (Chris Tomasson)
- Ohio State TE Max Klare met formally with the Broncos. (Mike Klis)
Chiefs
- Several Chiefs players expressed emotional reactions on social media after the organization traded CB Trent McDuffie to the Rams. ESPN’s Nate Taylor, citing a team source, reports that HC Andy Reid, GM Brett Veach, and DC Steve Spagnuolo had a similar reaction to the players about McDuffie’s trade.
- One team source with knowledge of the situation told Taylor that the trade was one of the most difficult decisions Veach has made in his career, but he ultimately felt it was more important to revamp their roster than sign McDuffie to one of the most lucrative cornerback contracts in NFL history.
- According to league sources, Kansas City was aware before the start of last season that re-signing McDuffie would require exceeding Jets CB Sauce Gardner‘s four-year, $120.4 million deal.
Raiders
- Chris Tomasson reports the Bills offered a contract to Broncos FB Adam Prentice before he decided to re-sign with Denver.
- Regarding the possibility of trading for Raiders DE Maxx Crosby after the fallout with Baltimore, Jaguars GM James Gladstone said they had “no active dialogue” with Las Vegas last week, via Ryan O’Halloran.
