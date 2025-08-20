AFC Notes: TreVeyon Henderson, Darren Waller, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins TE Darren Waller was activated from the physically unable to perform list and will be ready for Week 1, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

“With all due respect to the other tight ends on the (Dolphins) roster, Darren will be ready to rock,” Rosenhaus told WSVN’s Josh Moser. “He’ll do his part. I’m sure he’ll get enough time in leading up to the season where he’ll be able to contribute in the season opener. He’s been working incredibly hard. While he hasn’t been practicing, he’s been running off to the side, he’s running routes. He’s pretty much full speed. I think he’ll be more than ready for the first game.”

Jets

Former Jets WR Keyshawn Johnson said Jets HC Aaron Glenn is a genuine individual and is the correct coach to lead New York this year and beyond.

“I’m the first person to ever say Aaron Rodgers was not going to be on this year’s team,” Johnson said, via The Athletic. “I didn’t get it from anybody; I just knew from looking at all the coaches Aaron Glenn has learned from: Bill Parcells. Bill Belichick. Sean Payton. Dan Campbell. I knew how they would deal with Aaron Rodgers, so I knew how AG would deal with him. AG is his own man, and he doesn’t stand for any nonsense. He’ll be a helluva coach, and that’s why I picked the Jets to win the division. Aaron Glenn is going to get in people’s ear and tell them what time it is, and that’s who he was as a player. There are so many bulls—ters in this business, and he isn’t one of them. I haven’t been to a Jets game since they traded me (in 2000), and the only reason I’m going to the Jets-Giants preseason game is Aaron Glenn.”

Glenn’s charismatic and fiery personality has his team holding themselves accountable and preaching excellence.

“And then some of the things that happened when I was a player that I just don’t forget, like the ’98 season,” Glenn said. “That’s also motivation. … Plus, I just love what the hell I do. It’s not hard for me to come here every day with a smile on my face, ready to work, because I just love coaching football, I love being around players, I love being around the coaches. So, this is the best job in the world for me, and every day I’m living my dream.”

Glenn reiterated his plan to use three running backs but quickly added, “That doesn’t mean I’m trading Breece!” (Rich Cimini)

Patriots

Patriots rookie RB TreVeyon Henderson isn’t buying into the praise that he received following a strong preseason performance, as he knows that a fanbase can turn on you in the blink of an eye.

“I don’t really pay attention to all the social media stuff,” Henderson said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. “The biggest thing I know, people praise me now because I have this success. But I feel like it doesn’t come from true love. At the same time, people see me as a football player, so if things come crashing down, I know that love turns into hate. The biggest thing is I keep my eyes on God and focus on what he sees in me. . . . That’s what I keep my focus on.”