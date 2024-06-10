AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Adonai Mitchell, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen said second-round WR Adonai Mitchell has impressed thus far, including throughout OTA’s.

“The explosiveness that he comes off the ball and wins one-on-ones,” Steichen said, via Colts Wire. “I mean he’s been making a ton of plays out here the last couple of days. He’s going to bring an element to our offense that we’re really excited about.”

Jaguars

With the flurry of extensions around the league, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is next in line to get a massive deal. Lawrence would rather get the contract done before camp and he’s trying to keep all his focus on the field.

“I think that would be ideal just to put it behind us and keep moving and feel good about that going into training camp,” Lawrence said, via ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. “I can’t always control all those factors, but I have the same job to do either way, but yeah, I mean of course that’d be ideal to get it done as soon as you can and kind of move forward.”

“Obviously I’m aware of what’s going on, but I try to keep my focus on doing my job out here. I have full belief that it’ll take care of itself and that’s not something that I need to worry about. That’s why I pay people and hire people to do that for me. So that’s not my job, but obviously I know what’s going on. I’m aware of the situation. I think that’s important, too.”

Titans

The Titans signed C Lloyd Cushenberry in free agency from the Broncos to add a consistent presence in the middle of their offensive line. Cushenberry spoke about learning from OL coach Bill Callahan and how first-round OL JC Latham has performed in the early stages of offseason workouts.

“I feel like I’ve learned everything,” Cushenberry said, via Jim Wyatt. “He’s been teaching us so much, just about the history of the game, the history of these plays. He recalled a few plays from 2009 when he was with the Jets when Brett Favre got hurt because something didn’t happen upfront. Along with that, just the detail. It’s been great.”

“He’s been great. He’s completely buying in, very smart, has came along and picked up this offense pretty well. Him and Pete (Skoronski) have been working great together, so I’m looking forward to seeing how he progresses throughout the season.”