AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Brian Callahan, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler note that as long as Colts HC Shane Steichen and GM Chris Ballard are back in 2025, QB Anthony Richardson should be as well.
Jaguars
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence said he isn’t ruling out shoulder surgery on his non-throwing arm before the end of the season.
“Yeah, it’s good question, too. I think it’s been a pretty difficult thing to gauge, honestly, of what’s the best path forward,” Lawrence said, via SI. “Definitely something that I’m considering, and not off the table at all. So, yeah, it’s something that we’re going to have to just truly day by day, week by week, you know, hopefully I’m able to get back out there this week, or as soon as possible, and then it’s going to be just every week, kind of evaluating it, seeing where it’s at. And obviously, up until this point, I’ve been doing everything I can to avoid that, and want to be back out there with my guys and finish the season. So that’s, that’s my goal, that’s what I want to do. And beyond that, I don’t really — I wish I had a better answer for you, but I just don’t know.”
- Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said Lawrence (shoulder) practiced on Wednesday and got the “majority” of first-team reps, via Michael DiRocco.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano thinks the Jaguars make the most sense as a landing spot for former Patriots HC Bill Belichick this offseason, as they might be most willing to give him the type of control he’s used to.
Titans
- Titans HC Brian Callahan said RB Tyjae Spears is in the league’s concussion protocol and OT Leroy Watson is considered day-to-day with a back injury, via Jim Wyatt.
- Titans CB Chidobe Awuzie was designated to return on Wednesday. Callahan said Awuzie needs to get back in football shape, per Paul Kuharsky.
