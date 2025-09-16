AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas, Cam Ward, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen and QB Trevor Lawrence went viral after Coen told his quarterback to hit a receiver in the chest following a high throw, and Lawrence waved him off. Coen said it was just an outcome of competitive guys and downplayed the interaction.

“It gets made into a thing, obviously, in this rat poison world we live in,” Coen said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “It’s an emotional game, it’s a competitive game. We’re all competitive, we’re all emotional. I can control mine better. He was just telling me to move on; he wasn’t telling me to go screw. He was just saying, ‘Dude, move on.'”

Jaguars HC Liam Coen insinuated that WR Brian Thomas Jr. may have been dealing with a hand/wrist injury entering Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

“Yeah, we’re gonna have a conversation here shortly. You know, I think ultimately, I know he’s kind of got a, you know, he’s got a couple things going on. Had a wrist injury going into the game and, you know, did that have a play a part in some of this stuff?” Coen said, via SI. “I’ve got to go, you know, go talk to him. But, you know, I think he’s aware of it, and needs to have a better week this week. I think he understands what’s at stake. He understands what’s going on and we got to go get to the root of it.”

Titans rookie WR Elic Ayomanor is beginning to get on the same page as fellow rookie QB Cam Ward, as he was right where Ward needed him to be during a scramble drill.

“It’s all improvisation,” Ayomanor said, via the team’s website. “A good portion of the NFL touchdowns are scored on the scramble drill, and we know that. So, we work on the scramble drill, and we watch film. I know what (Cam) is thinking, and he knows what I am thinking.” Ward said he’s always had confidence in Ayomanor and is happy that the two are teammates. “I’ve always had confidence in him since day one,” Ward said of Ayomanor. “I knew it from the jump. Me and him went to the rookie premier. We had workouts. Me and him both wake up, work out, and we throw in the hotel room. I just knew me and him would connect on a lot of plays this season.” Despite the loss, Ayomanor believes the team is really close to success. “I feel like everybody just has to make one more play, myself included,” he said. “We’re just that close, one more explosive catch, one more explosive run, I actually think special teams did a really good job this game, and honestly, I think our special teams is doing great. But everybody is making one more play. I feel we’re right there, and we just didn’t get it this time.” Titans HC Brian Callahan blamed the quarterback pressures on everybody: “Sacks are an offensive problem, not an offensive line problem. A lot gets made of sacks being an offensive line stat, but it’s an equal parts problem. Mentioned Cam taking one out of the pocket, and the responsibility of RBs, WRs. It’s an everybody issue.” (Jim Wyatt)