AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence had one of the best years of his career in 2025, helping Jacksonville win the AFC South and reach the Wild Card Round before losing 27-24 to the Bills. When asked about areas he wants to improve this offseason, Lawrence keyed on consistency, accuracy, pocket mobility, and extending plays.

“There’s a bunch of steps that I took in the right direction this season,” Lawrence said, via JaguarsWire. “I think the consistency, accuracy, pocket movements, I’d say extending plays. Some of those things are improvements that I wanted to make and I did. I think that it’s all those things continuing to refine them and getting better and better. Footwork in the pocket, more consistent. I think as the season went on, a couple things maybe got a little sloppy — some of the footwork in the pocket. Continue to improve accuracy, different arm angles just continuing to give guys a chance to get the ball as soon as possible in space so they can go make plays.”

Texans

Houston was able to get past the Steelers in the Wild Card Round 30-6, despite three turnovers from QB C.J. Stroud. The third-year signal caller admitted his ball security needs to be better, but is glad they were able to get the win regardless.

“We had some problems with the snap, me catching them,” Stroud said, via the team’s YouTube. “Got to find a way to catch ‘em and take care of the ball. We knew off the tape that they did a good job of punching at the ball or get you while you’re throwing. . . . It’s all about moving forward and trying your best to flush it and keep going. I thought every time we had to bounce back, we made more plays, so I’m proud of our guys for having a little bit of resilience in those moments. To finish the game like that was really dope.”

Titans

Titans’ rookie OLB Femi Oladejo finished the season on injured reserve after suffering a fractured leg in Week 6. Oladejo reflected on his injury, saying his faith and teammates have been a big help to him.

“Just keeping my faith in God, staying prayed up, reading my Bible, staying in touch with my family,” Oladejo said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “And being around my teammates as well, that helped a lot. (My teammates) told me to keep my head up, things happen. Everyone’s journey is different, and you just have to take it day by day and not let the present get too ahead of the future.”

Oladejo wants to develop his body, flexibility, and mobility this offseason.

“I have a lot of developing to do,” Oladejo said. “Now I have to keep growing and progress my craft and take things day by day, developing all aspects of my body, flexibility, mobility, and things of that nature. But I know the potential is there.”

Oladejo felt like he was gaining confidence as a player before his injury and still thinks he can be a playmaker for Tennessee.

“(I want to be) a playmaker, an impact player who makes plays, gets the ball back, and helps the team win in any situation,” Oladejo said. “100 percent (I feel I can do it). As the weeks kept going (this year), I kept gaining my confidence more and more, I just had an unfortunate circumstance with the injury. But I’m going to work, and do everything I can to help this team.”