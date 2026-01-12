AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, DeMeco Ryans, Jaguars, Texans

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence acknowledged that the team had a tough ending to a great season, but feels that they will have momentum heading into next season that can be sustained.

“There’s no guaranteed success, but I do feel like this is sustainable, the things that we’re doing,” Lawrence said, via the team’s website. “I know offensively and defensively, just both sides of the ball had a hell of a year when it got down to the end, where we finished, and the growth that we had.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans commented on his team’s success and feels that they have overcome adversity as a group, including a situation in which S C.J. Gardner-Johnson argued with cornerbacks Kamari Lassiter and Derek Stingley over missed assignments.

“I’m more proud of this team because of all the adversity we’ve had to face and everything we’ve overcome,” Ryans said, via ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime. “We’re a really strong group. We know we can win in any way or fashion, and that’s why I’m more excited about this team heading into the playoffs.”

Texans S Calen Bullock said the team’s defensive players challenged one another during their Week 10 game, a moment that was a turning point for the unit.

“Guys were looking at each other like, ‘[Is this] how we gonna go out?'” Bullock told ESPN. “We can stop them from putting points on the board. Our mindset was like, ‘Let’s go out here and let’s be the best. What are we gonna do?'”

“We can beat any team in this league,” OT Tytus Howard noted. “Us getting that win [against the Bills] set us up for the rest of the season. It let us know that we take care of what we need to take care of, and not hurt ourselves, we can beat anybody.”

Texans

Texans RB Woody Marks is ready to make an impact in the playoffs in his first career appearance, which will come on Monday against the Steelers.

“Just in the moment right now,” Marks told KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson. “Ready to go this time of year. Azeez told me, ‘This is where you make your name. Made your money in the regular season, make your name right here.’ So, I’m ready to go out and play.”

Both HC DeMeco Ryans and OC Nick Caley have appreciated the output by Marks in just his first season, believing that he will continue to improve with more reps.

“I think Woody has, throughout the year, I feel like he’s gotten better with the more reps that he’s getting in,” Ryans said. “I feel like Woody, he does a better job the more times he touches the football. He’s always going forward, always gaining positive yards and that patience comes with setting up your blocks. You have to do a good job setting up your blocks to put you in position to make guys miss at certain times, and Woody has done a good job of that.”

“Woody is a warrior, he does a great job,” Caley said of Marks. “He’s getting better every single week.”