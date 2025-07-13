AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Liam Coen, Daniel Jones, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated notes Colts’ veteran QB Daniel Jones had a “really nice spring” camp and is quickly learning HC Shane Steichen ‘s offensive system.

Jaguars

Jacksonville was busy changing the offensive line in the first year under HC Liam Coen and GM James Gladstone after they graded in the bottom half in both run and pass blocking in 2024. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence was impressed with the new unit’s footwork and communication following the offseason program.

“I think it’s still important for communication, identification with the defense,” Lawrence said, via the team’s YouTube. “Working games, passing off games. Yes, the physical side of some of the one-on-one blocks, I think the defensive line is always at an advantage when you’re in no pads. It’s hard, there’s nothing to grab on to, there’s nothing to really anchor in on.

“So that’s difficult, but as far as just the mental part of the game, your steps, your footwork, getting to linebackers, being physical, violent with your hands, all of that stuff, I think the guys have been awesome. They’ve been great.”

Lawrence couldn’t hide his excitement for the revamped offensive line because of how important they are to the team’s success.

“There’s some stuff to clean up, but that’s all of us. I’m excited. Obviously you learn a lot more once the pads come on, 100%, but I think the guys took some big steps. Like I said, the system puts a lot on those guys up front to really communicate and know what they’re doing and there’s a lot of adjustments. It gives us a lot of answers, but you have to know it and those guys have done a great job of being prepared.”

Titans

Turron Davenport of ESPN names veteran LB Cody Barton as an under-the-radar player for the Titans going into the 2025 season.

as an under-the-radar player for the Titans going into the 2025 season. Davenport notes that Barton has a vocal presence in practice and is already becoming a mentor to young linebackers like James Williams.