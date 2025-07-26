AFC Notes: Treylon Burks, Travis Hunter, Charvarius Ward, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts CB Charvarius Ward has already made an early impact on the team after joining this offseason.

“Very impressed,” Steichen said, via the team’s website. “You saw how sticky he was and the plays he made. I don’t know how many he made today, but he made a ton. So, great to have him on the team.”

Ward believes that he’s among the best cornerbacks in the NFL and isn’t planning on changing who he is.

“I don’t feel like I gotta prove nothing, because I know who I am,” Ward said. “I know what I’m capable of. If anything, if I’m proving something to anybody, it’s proving it to myself, that my All-Pro year wasn’t a fluke. I know I can do it again, and I know I’m going to do it again. So I just work on myself every day, mentally, physically and emotionally, and I just go out there and ball.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen talked about how they’ll handle WR/CB Travis Hunter‘s reps on both sides of the ball during camp.

“You want to give him a couple days offense, a couple days defense, and then give him an opportunity to go flip-flop within the same practice and then that will kind of become the norm . . . Every moment, every minute that he is in the building, it is accounted for and trying to make sure that we maximize his time, our time so that we can ultimately get the best outcome,” Coen said, via PFT.

Titans

Titans WR Treylon Burks missed 12 games last season after suffering an ACL injury and also missed six games in 2022-2023. Burks mentioned how injuries have held him back going into the fourth year of his career and feels like he’s in a “good place” going into 2025.

Unfortunately, Burks suffered a broken collarbone in practice on Saturday and will now miss the start of the season.

“The last three years I would say my injuries have limited me and kept me from being who I know I am,” Burks said, via Terry McCormick of TitanInsider. “I just think with me being in shape, being healthy, doing the right things right, and just making sure I’m staying on top of the little things. I just feel like I’m in a good place. God has brought me from the lowest to the highs, from the lowest to the highs. I’m blessed. I thank [God] and the people that have been helping me. I’m just excited to see what plan [God] has for me.”

Burks had recently admitted he’s expected more of himself in his career thus far.

“100%. I’m a competitor. If you’re a competitor, you know you can do better, you can be better, so you expect more out of yourself,” Burks said. “I wouldn’t say I got down. I was just pissed at myself because I wasn’t where I wanted to be. Things happen. It’s part of the process. It’s just how you come out of that whole situation, but as long as you’re yourself, everything will be all right.”

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi spoke before the injury, noting that he understands that Burks has faced setbacks in his career and is looking forward to seeing what he can do.

“I know he’s a talented kid he’s just had some setbacks in his career so far, but he’s been out there working and I saw the shape that he came back in here today which means something that you know it’s important to him. So I look forward to seeing more of him in person here at camp,” Borgonzi said.