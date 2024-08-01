AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Garrett Wilson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel feels validated by the contract extension received by QB Tua Tagovailoa, who has improved vastly since McDaniel took over as Miami’s head coach.

“I think that’s one of the cool things about sports is Tua can know that his teammates know that, and they already have pressure and expectations for themselves,” McDaniel said, via Pro Football Talk. “Just as long as you acknowledge that, which quite frankly Tua’s shown me throughout the entire offseason that he knows what time it is. Fortunately, he and all his teammates can go out and determine whatever the narrative is built upon by the way they play. We focus on the way we play, understanding that we will always hear about the results regardless of what they are. So why don’t we try to move the needle on what those results are and focus on that and nothing else.”

Jets

Jets CB D.J. Reed outlined how difficult it’s been going up against QB Aaron Rodgers and WR Garrett Wilson in practice.

“I’ll just say: 8 [Rodgers] and Garrett, they’re definitely on a different zone right now,” Reed said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “What we’re being asked to do, they’re making it hard. They know what we’re in, so they’re giving us the hard downs, which is ultimately going to prepare for Game 1 and the season. But with their chemistry, they’re doing stuff, like, on the go. They’re running a certain route. If you overpursue, they’re running another route. They’re definitely in a different element. But it’s ultimately going to make me better.”

Rodgers on his conversations with Wilson: “There’s often appearance versus reality in life and on the football field … we’re just passionately talking about the details. We have a great relationship.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Rodgers on C Joe Tippmann ’s struggles snapping: “He’s got a chance to be an All Pro. If he’s snapping the ball a little wayward from time to time he can take me jumping on his ass.” (Rosenblatt)

’s struggles snapping: “He’s got a chance to be an All Pro. If he’s snapping the ball a little wayward from time to time he can take me jumping on his ass.” (Rosenblatt) Jets HC Robert Saleh mentioned Rodgers is unlikely to play in the preseason, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

mentioned Rodgers is unlikely to play in the preseason, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Salah added that CB Michael Carter has an ankle injury that they “aren’t concerned about long-term.” (Andy Vasquez)

Patriots

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo is tempering expectations during his first year in Foxborough and said that he hopes to lay a solid foundation for success moving forward.

“A successful season, in my eyes, is really about the foundation,” Mayo said, via PFT. “Have we put together a good foundation of a combination of young and older players to really start competing? It would be great to get up here and say we’re going to win a Super Bowl, but once again, it’s about the process. I tell the guys all the time, it’s about process and progress and moving forward.”

The Patriots “seem to have settled” on the offensive line combination of OL Chukwuma Okorafor at RT and third-round OL Caedan Wallace at LT, per Zack Cox.