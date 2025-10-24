AFC Notes: Tyreek Hill, Dolphins, Jets, Ravens

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill said he’s going to take some time to reflect before deciding the next steps of his career.

“Right now, I’m happy with being with my kids,” Hill told former teammate Terron Armstead, via PFT. “I’m happy with the career that I’ve had and I love playing football. I love it. But it — man, but it takes a lot, man, to be the best and to stay at the top.”

Hill didn’t rule out retiring and said he needs to take time and talk with his family while he recovers from knee surgery.

“I’m at the point now where I need to have a conversation with Mom, family, everybody,” Hill said. “Like I said, wherever my mind is at the time, the decision to be made, but I just know right now I feel like I haven’t had time to just live in the moment, and just be in the moment with my family. . . . I think that’s the appropriate answer for something like that. I don’t want to make any rash decisions.”

Jets

Despite an 0-7 start that has come with a potential quarterback change, Jets OC Tanner Engstrand expressed complete confidence that they can get things trending in the right direction.

“My confidence level is at an all-time high,” Engstrand said, via the Jets’ social media. “I have total confidence in the outfit. The attitude that they put forward, the way they show up to work in the office, in the meeting room, on the practice field. I have the utmost confidence in all of our players and all of our group that we can turn this thing around and find a way to get ourselves in the win column.”

Ravens

Despite a tough 1-5 start that has put the season on high alert early, Ravens S Kyle Hamilton doesn’t believe the team has lost confidence because of the collection of talent in the locker room.

“I don’t think morale is super low,” Hamilton said, via Clifton Brown and Ryan Mink of the team’s website. “I don’t think there’s been a drop in practice, drop in talk around the building. We still feel like we’re talented enough to make the playoffs and make some magic when we do. It’s not going to be anarchy around here. This is the time you have to stick together. We need to get this thing turned around because it is inexcusable. Everybody can say what they want about our schedule being tough, but at a certain point, we’re going to have to beat these teams in the playoffs. We’re 1-5. People are coming in here thinking we’re slim pickings, a free win. It’s up to us to kill that narrative and get it turned around.”