AFC Notes: Tyreek Hill, Garrett Wilson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill said that he’s been missing too many practice reps with QB Tua Tagovailoa.

“I need those valuable reps with Tua,” Hill said, via PFT. “Those vet rest days are starting to show. I completely blame myself for not getting my head around and not seeing the ball because, if I see a ball, we’re talking cross-court, 70-yard touchdown. But those Wednesday reps are definitely showing. As a leader, I’ve just got to be able to bite the bullet sometime and practice and get those valuable reps with QB1 because, if we’re able to stay on the field on third down, who knows what could happen.”

Jets

Jets WR Garrett Wilson said he wants to be more involved in the offensive gameplan.

“I’d like to be involved, love to make an impact on the game, but people see it differently,” Wilson said, via ESPN. “That’s out of my control.”

Wilson has praised passing game coordinator Todd Downing in the past, so it remains to be seen who he believes wants to have him less involved in the gameplan.

“I feel like I ran good routes this game,” Wilson continued. “I feel like I had an opportunity to help the team, but sometimes it just doesn’t fall like that.”

Wilson is admittedly frustrated with the way things are going this season.

“At the end of the day, this is my legacy, this is what I do,” Wilson said. “When they turn on the film, I just always want to leave a good impression on people, that I’m running good routes, that I can find an open spot in the zone, whatever it may be.”

Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich on Wilson: “At the end of the day, we have to find ways to get Garrett the ball more often. He’s one of the best players on our team, if not one of the best players in this league, especially at his position. The progression, for a lot of different reasons from a coverage standpoint, took (Rodgers) off Garrett. But at the same time, we have to find ways to get him the ball for sure.” (Rich Cimini)

on Wilson: “At the end of the day, we have to find ways to get Garrett the ball more often. He’s one of the best players on our team, if not one of the best players in this league, especially at his position. The progression, for a lot of different reasons from a coverage standpoint, took (Rodgers) off Garrett. But at the same time, we have to find ways to get him the ball for sure.” (Rich Cimini) New York QB Aaron Rodgers is open to a pay cut or mentoring a rookie QB next year but he’s undecided on whether he wants to play. (Rich Cimini)

Patriots

New England had a better showing in Week 16 against the Bills after a few rough weeks. Patriots first-round QB Drake Maye defended his coaching staff after the game from all the criticism they’ve received throughout the year and praised their toughness and passion for the game.

“I think it’s some BS, to be quite honest,” Maye said, via Chris Mason of Mass Live. “Coach Mayo, we’ve got his back. He’s coaching us hard. He wants to win. We all want to win. We’re all frustrated. AVP has been, I feel like, calling it great these past (few) weeks. We’re just plays away. It’s me turning the ball over. I think it’s a testament to these guys to keep fighting, keep fighting.”

“Shoot, we’re not going to make the playoffs. We’re out of the race and these guys are coming in, frustrated when we don’t score and they’ve got energy at practice. They’ve got energy coming to the game. We want to win. There’s guys not even playing that are yelling on the sidelines and wanting to win. So I think we’re building something good, building something that feels right here. And I’m proud to be a Patriot.”

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo mentioned they may start RB Antonio Gibson over RB Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 17 after both had issues with ball security. (Doug Kyed)