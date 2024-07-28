AFC Notes: Tyreek Hill, Garrett Wilson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill set a huge goal last year of 2,000 receiving yards that he was vocal about all year. Hill nearly backed up all his talk, too, as he was on pace to hit his goal before a late-season ankle injury. This year, Hill is putting more of a focus on team goals rather than individual, even if hitting 2,000 yards is still on his wish list.

“That’d be great. Grand scenario, that’d be great,” Hill said via NFL Media’s Kevin Patra. “But I feel like at the same time I have to understand that the position that I’m in and me being one of the leaders and just singling out an individual goal like that — because I had time to go look at it and talk about it with my family; and that’s very selfish of me.”

“I’m not saying it’s off the table, now,” he added. “But I understand how the season goes. Teams prepare to take me out of games. They prepare to take (Jaylen) Waddle out of games, so there could be situations that I have good games. There could be situations where I have bad games. But let’s not scratch off the 2k yet, all right? If it comes, it comes.”

Hill elaborated on the team goals the Dolphins have going into 2024.

“I would want us to, A: win a playoff game,” Hill said. “I would love that. We’re going to start with that. Then moving forward continuing to build on that, we’re going to move to the Super Bowl. It’s one step at a time.”

Jets

Jets WR Garrett Wilson is entering the third year of his rookie contract, his last before he’s eligible to sign an extension. Wilson has already put up two strong years and he acknowledged he’s seen the way the receiver market has exploded in the past couple of years. While he seems poised to join them, Wilson pointed out he has to follow through on the potential he and the team see for this season.

“I’ve got the opportunity to join an elite group of guys,” Wilson said via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “That’s who gets that type of money is an elite group of guys, guys that are part of teams that win games because of them and are difference-makers every single time they are on the field. I’ve got to go do it. I’m excited because if you do what you think you can do there’s a great conversation going on for it at this time. That’s not how I’m motivated, but I’m not going to sit here and act like I don’t see it.”

One of the things Wilson has worked on since entering the league has been getting stronger to deal with physical press corners and the impact after the catch.

“When I first got here, I wasn’t strong enough,” Wilson said. “I could skate on some things because of what I do offer but that year took a toll on me physically. I had to find a way to get bigger, get stronger. It’s also just a mental toll that it takes on you. … You’ve got to find a way to attack it some way different every day and make sure you’re attacking, attacking, attacking because it can get repetitive.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo said he hopes the team can get extensions done with DL Davon Godchaux and OLB Matt Judon.

“Look, the relationship is still good, at least from my perspective,” Mayo said, via PFT. “I know their teammates definitely respect them. Those are valuable pieces of this organization, and they’ve done a lot for us. Hopefully, we can get something done, and those guys are here. I want them here. Eliot wants them here. The team wants them here. There is a business aspect to everything though.”