AFC Notes: Tyreek Hill, Justin Fields, Drake Maye, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins



The NFL has confirmed that they are, in fact, investigating domestic violence allegations against Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill.

Hill says he’s focused on “just playing ball” right now along with his kids.

“My focus right now is just playing ball, and spending time with my kids and just doing what I’m best at: providing for my family,” Hill said, via ESPN.com. “So all the noise, I feel like if you allow that kind of stuff to get in the way of what you’re trying to do, it can only cloud what you’re really trying to get accomplished.”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn following their Week 2 loss to the Bills: “Apparently I didn’t have the guys ready to play.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

following their Week 2 loss to the Bills: “Apparently I didn’t have the guys ready to play.” (Zack Rosenblatt) New York WR Garrett Wilson gave his thoughts on the blowout loss: “I don’t know, man. All week you feel like you have a good plan, we had a good week of practice and then you go out and lay an egg when it matters. We gotta figure it out. I don’t know how that happened. Props to them, I guess.” (Rosenblatt)

gave his thoughts on the blowout loss: “I don’t know, man. All week you feel like you have a good plan, we had a good week of practice and then you go out and lay an egg when it matters. We gotta figure it out. I don’t know how that happened. Props to them, I guess.” (Rosenblatt) Glenn believes they need to exercise patience: “There has to be patience no matter what. This league, man … yesterday Detroit was counted out and then they came back and had a good game. Look at the Chiefs right now, they’re 0-2 … I don’t think they’re going in the tank at all. This is a week to week league, we look forward to every week going out and showing our brand of football.” (Rosenblatt)

With QB Justin Fields in concussion protocol, Glenn is planning to prepare to start both Fields and QB Tyrod Taylor. Glenn added it would be tough to play Fields if he doesn’t get any reps by Friday. (Rich Cimini)

Patriots

After an uneven Week 1, the Patriots and especially QB Drake Maye needed a bounce-back performance in Week 2, particularly against a Dolphins team that has historically played them competitively. That’s exactly what they got. In a back-and-forth game, Maye was outstanding, throwing for two touchdowns, rushing for another and missing on just four passes the whole day.

“You’ve got a guy, and he’s looking and calling the plays. You’re looking at him in his eyes and he’s speaking with confidence and enthusiasm,” Patriots RT Morgan Moses said via Mass Live’s Mark Daniels. “You know plays are going to work. That’s who he is. He’s a leader. He’s our quarterback, man. He played a hell of a game.”

“Growing up. It’s early. Game 2,” Patriots WR Stefon Diggs said when asked what he saw from Maye. “Obviously, we try to go 1-0 each and every week. I feel like he made a jump from last week, just settling in. It’s hard being a young quarterback, but I feel like he’s doing the best job he can. Four incompletions — you ask him if he’s happy about it.”

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel‘s response was more typical of a coach than a player, citing areas for improvement as a reminder that Maye still has a ways to go as a second-year player.

“I think there’s a lot of good things and a lot of things we’ll have to fix,” Vrabel said. “The command and the operation, and when he feels that lull, that’s when we’ve got to tighten the screws on these guys and get them set faster and get them out of the huddle faster and really push them. He’s a jockey, and he’s got to know what the flow of the team looks like offensively.”