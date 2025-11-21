AFC Notes: Tyrod Taylor, Jets, Dolphins, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said he’s not surprised by the team’s strong November stretch.

“I’m just very impressed but not surprised,” McDaniel said, via Dolphins Wire. “It matches a belief that I’ve had the entire time with these guys that they are made of the right material that it takes to succeed in this league. A lot more often than not, you have to succeed on the heels of failure. That’s just the way that this league is. The opportunity that is a down moment in your season or a down period, that is a supreme opportunity to show people who you really are and I think our guys have responded in kind to that challenge of what are you going to do when people say that we’re not good enough and then you apply that to your work week. I was very proud of just the type of football we’re playing and I’m not surprised that it’s led to a couple wins because generally in life and in football if you can persevere through hardship there’s positive things at the end of the rainbow.”

Jets

Jets QB Tyrod Taylor said it’s a bittersweet moment to get the start against the Ravens, his former team, but is excited for the opportunity.

“Excited for the opportunity to play,” Taylor said, via PFT. “Obviously, it’s tough as well. You create friends in this business. There’s an emotional side to it, but, at the same time, I’m a firm believer that God has a plan for all of us.”

Patriots

The Patriots will be without DT Milton Williams for at least four games after being placed on injured reserve. Fellow DT Christian Barmore said their defensive line needs to hold things down without him.

“We’ve got to hold it down. That’s it,” Barmore said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive. “You know, our guys are going to be together. We’re going to be fine. We can’t wait till Milt gets back. But our goal is for everybody to play together. Defense, we’re going to be a team. We’re going to be fine.”

Baremore has just one sack this season, which he recorded in Week 11 against the Jets, but he isn’t concerned with his personal statistics.

“I’m a team player, man,” Barmore said. “My coach always told me it would come. I’m doing my job, whatever the coach wants me to do. But really, it’s a team defense. I’m not a selfish player. I do what I gotta do to make my team, help my team win. That’s all I care about is to win.”

Regarding his recent sack, Barmore was happy to see the reaction of his teammates.

“I was excited,” Barmore said. “Especially, it was a big moment for my teammates when they were going crazy. And I loved it because, you know, we battle all together. It just gave me excitement because of how all my guys reacted to me, and I love it, man. Just gotta keep going.”