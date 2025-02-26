AFC Notes: Von Miller, Mike Vrabel, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott offered no definitive statements about the future of veteran pass rusher Von Miller during his media availability at the combine.

“Love Von,” McDermott said, via Pro Football Talk. “Von, I think people sometimes forget came in and had success early, and then he went through the knee situation. The thing I love about Von is he very rarely, if ever, used kind of the ‘victim role’ approach. He always was, ‘Hey, I coming back. I’m going to be back. I’m working on it.’ Mentally, he’s just so elite. To come off a knee injury, particularly when you’re 30-plus, is a challenge. I thought this year was a lot better than the year before, and that’s really what you want to see.”

Jets

Jets DT Quinnen Williams made headlines when he reacted to the team moving on from Aaron Rodgers when writing on social media: “Another rebuild year for me I guess.” Aaron Glenn said he spoke to Williams and understands players’ reactions to the news.

“Yes, I have talked to him,” Glenn said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “And listen, I understand the reaction of the players, but I’ll say this: Every decision that me and [general manager Darren Mougey] make is to win and to win now. So, I understand it, but again: Listen, this is not going to be the last decision I make that’s going to upset some people, and that’s OK. But as men, we talk about it. We make sure we keep it in-house, and that’s what we’re going to continue to do.”

Jets GM Darren Mougey clarified there was never an ultimatum made to Rodgers about no longer appearing on the Pat McAfee Show as a condition to return.

“I will say this: There was never an ultimatum or rules of engagement for Aaron to potentially join the Jets,” Mougey said. “That never happened. AG and I had a lot of dialogue, a lot of conversations, a lot of good thoughts and just felt, at the end of the day, it was the best thing for the Jets moving forward, to go in a different direction at the quarterback position.”

As for Davante Adams’ status on the team, Mougey said they have a plan with him and will address the matter in the coming weeks.

“Davante’s on the team right now,” Mougey said. “Obviously, we have a plan there and, in the next few weeks, we will kind of address that issue.”

Patriots

The Patriots have a pressing need to find a No. 1 receiver this offseason. Mike Vrabel said they would ideally draft someone at the position, but there are circumstances where they acquire a receiver through trade or free agency. In the end, New England will “explore every opportunity” to add players.

“You usually have to draft them,” Vrabel said, via Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. “Then sometimes, based on circumstances, (they’re) available for trade. I think we’ll explore every opportunity that we can to add great players that we feel like are the right fit and we feel like and that can help us. There’s only so many options in free agency and in trade and the draft. We’ll explore all three of those.”

Vrabel added that every team wants a No. 1 receiver and understands they need talented players to be successful.

“I think everybody wants to have (a No. 1 receiver),” Vrabel said. “We’ve won games in certain ways in the past. What’s ideal? I’m not going to sit here and tell you we can’t do something. The better players you have, the easier it is to win in this league. That’s the bottom line.”