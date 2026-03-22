AFC Notes: Wan’Dale Robinson, Wyatt Teller, Contracts, Texans, Titans

Texans

Per Aaron Wilson, new Texans G Wyatt Teller is capable of playing both left and right guard and would embrace a position change if it was needed.

is capable of playing both left and right guard and would embrace a position change if it was needed. Teller signed a two-year deal worth $16 million in base value, with $8.5 million guaranteed, including a $5.75 million signing bonus. Their salary is $1.5 million (guaranteed) and $7.25 million (with $1.25 million guaranteed), and they will earn up to $500,000 annually in per-game active-roster bonuses. They are also eligible for additional achievable incentives, and the deal includes 2028 and 2029 void years. (Wilson)

The Texans signed DT Sheldon Rankins to a two-year, $17 million deal that includes a $7 million signing bonus and $12 million fully guaranteed. His salaries are $1.5 million in 2026 (fully guaranteed) and $7.5 million in 2027 ($3.5 million fully guaranteed). He will also earn $29,411 per-game active roster bonuses (up to $500,000 annually), and the contract includes 2028–2030 voidable years. (Wilson)

to a two-year, $17 million deal that includes a $7 million signing bonus and $12 million fully guaranteed. His salaries are $1.5 million in 2026 (fully guaranteed) and $7.5 million in 2027 ($3.5 million fully guaranteed). He will also earn $29,411 per-game active roster bonuses (up to $500,000 annually), and the contract includes 2028–2030 voidable years. (Wilson) The Texans signed RB David Montgomery to a two-year, $16.5 million deal that includes a $6.5 million signing bonus and $10 million fully guaranteed. His salaries are $1.5 million in 2026 (fully guaranteed) and $7.5 million in 2027 ($2 million fully guaranteed). (Wilson)

to a two-year, $16.5 million deal that includes a $6.5 million signing bonus and $10 million fully guaranteed. His salaries are $1.5 million in 2026 (fully guaranteed) and $7.5 million in 2027 ($2 million fully guaranteed). (Wilson) The Texans signed TE Foster Moreau to a two-year deal with a $6 million base value and a $7.3 million maximum value including incentives. The contract includes a $750,000 signing bonus, $3 million fully guaranteed, salaries of $1.75 million in 2026 (fully guaranteed) and $3 million in 2027 ($500,000 fully guaranteed), and up to $250,000 annually in per-game active roster bonuses. (Wilson)

to a two-year deal with a $6 million base value and a $7.3 million maximum value including incentives. The contract includes a $750,000 signing bonus, $3 million fully guaranteed, salaries of $1.75 million in 2026 (fully guaranteed) and $3 million in 2027 ($500,000 fully guaranteed), and up to $250,000 annually in per-game active roster bonuses. (Wilson) The Texans signed C Evan Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $3.5 million. The contract includes a $1.5 million base salary ($300,000 guaranteed), a $700,000 signing bonus, $1 million fully guaranteed, up to $250,000 in roster bonuses, a $50,000 workout bonus, and additional incentives. The salary cap figure is $2.411 million. (Wilson)

to a one-year deal worth up to $3.5 million. The contract includes a $1.5 million base salary ($300,000 guaranteed), a $700,000 signing bonus, $1 million fully guaranteed, up to $250,000 in roster bonuses, a $50,000 workout bonus, and additional incentives. The salary cap figure is $2.411 million. (Wilson) Texans S Reed Blankenship‘s three-year, $24.75 million contract includes a $7.25 million signing bonus and $16.5 million guaranteed. He’ll make guaranteed salaries of $1,500,000 in 2026 and $7,750,000 in 2027, along with a non-guaranteed salary of $7,000,000 in 2028. He can make up to $250,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses and a $500,000 roster bonus in 2028. (OverTheCap)

Titans

Titans S Tony Adams‘ one-year, $2.14 million deal includes a $500,000 signing bonus, $1 million guaranteed, and a salary of $1.215 million. (Aaron Wilson)

one-year, $2.14 million deal includes a $500,000 signing bonus, $1 million guaranteed, and a salary of $1.215 million. (Aaron Wilson) The Titans signed OT Austin Deculus to a one-year deal worth $1.2 million in base value, with a $25,000 signing bonus and $1.145 million salary, and the deal includes an injury waiver. (Wilson)

to a one-year deal worth $1.2 million in base value, with a $25,000 signing bonus and $1.145 million salary, and the deal includes an injury waiver. (Wilson) Titans’ recently signed EDGE Jermaine Johnson is excited to play in HC Robert Saleh ‘s system: “If you’re a DLineman and play in this defense, you’ll love it. It’s very violent and you play fast. I like everything about Robert Saleh and what he’s about. I tod him when I got traded here, just point to a wall and I’ll run through it for him.” (Turron Davenport)

is excited to play in HC ‘s system: “If you’re a DLineman and play in this defense, you’ll love it. It’s very violent and you play fast. I like everything about Robert Saleh and what he’s about. I tod him when I got traded here, just point to a wall and I’ll run through it for him.” (Turron Davenport) Titans CB Alontae Taylor said he expects to line up as an outside cornerback but is willing to play the nickel role if needed, per Davenport.

said he expects to line up as an outside cornerback but is willing to play the nickel role if needed, per Davenport. Titans DL John Franklin-Myers said his superpower is playing all positions up front and expects to be able to do so for HC Robert Saleh like he did before with the Jets. “He never puts anybody in a box. That’s the beautiful thing about Saleh. He’s able to get us mismatches and put us in position to win.” (Turron Davenport)

Titans

The Titans signed WR Wan’Dale Robinson, who opted to join Tennessee over returning to the Giants. Robinson explained his decision, saying he likes being reunited with OC Brian Daboll and is a “perfect fit” for his system.

“I’m from Kentucky and it’s closer to home for me and it’s a place I just felt like was kind of a perfect fit for me it was just kind of a new staff, new everything, obviously Dabes [Brian Daboll] was an added bonus but thought about going back to New York and there was some other teams on the table but ultimately it was between Tennessee or New York,” Robinson said, via Paul Kuharsky.