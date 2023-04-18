AFC Notes: Will Anderson, C.J. Stroud, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- The Colts hosted Sacramento State LB/S Marte Mapu for a pre-draft visit. (Aaron Wilson)
- SMU WR Rashee Rice had a top 30 visit with the Colts. (Josh Norris)
- Illinois DB Quan Martin had a top 30 visit with the Colts. (Ian Rapoport)
- The Colts named Bryan Bing and Junior Collins as their Tony Dungy Coaching Fellows for 2023. (Mike Chappell)
Jaguars
- SI.com’s John Shipley has a high degree of confidence that the Jaguars will use their first-round pick on one of the following five prospects: Georgia OLB Nolan Smith, Alabama S Brian Branch, Florida G O’Cyrus Torrence, Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison or Syracuse OT Matthew Bergeron.
- Shipley thinks the Jaguars could sign a veteran pass rusher but it wouldn’t be until after the draft.
- While the Jaguars have been heavily connected to taking a tackle with a high pick in the draft, Shipley writes it’s not necessarily because they don’t believe in OT Walker Little as a potential starter. He explains the Jaguars don’t have a clear replacement for Little as the swing tackle and that role proved incredibly valuable last year, and LT Cam Robinson is coming off a knee injury.
- The Athletic’s Dane Brugler mentions the Jaguars have shown plenty of interest in Clemson DT Bryan Bresee.
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports that Utah CB Clark Phillips III is visiting the Jaguars today and the Lions.
- Per Billy Marshall, Alabama DL Byron Young is visiting with the Jaguars.
- Syracuse CB Garrett Williams had a top 30 visit with the Jaguars. (Aaron Wilson)
- Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson had a top 30 visit with the Jaguars. (Ian Rapoport)
- The Jaguars hosted Tulsa RB Deneric Prince for a visit. (Aaron Wilson)
- TCU RB Kendre Miller posted on social media he was in Jacksonville for a visit with the Jaguars.
- Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks took a top 30 visit with the Jaguars. (Tom Pelissero)
- The Jaguars hosted USC CB Mekhi Blackmon for a top 30 visit. (Aaron Wilson)
Texans
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans were in talks with the Chicago Bears to trade up from No. 2 overall to No. 1, but ended up balking at the asking price.
- Wilson says some of the scenarios that were discussed included the Texans sending either the No. 12 pick in this year’s draft along with the No. 2 pick, or a 2024 first-round pick, of which Houston has their own and Cleveland’s.
- Ultimately a disconnect in trade values stalled talks, per Wilson, and the Bears moved ahead with the Panthers who were much more ready and aggressive to make the move.
- NBC Sports’ Peter King has heard some rumblings that the Texans might prefer Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson over Alabama DE Will Anderson and might even take him at No. 2 overall. A source who knows new Texans HC DeMeco Ryans told King: “[He] could look at Wilson after his year in San Francisco and say, ‘I got my Nick Bosa.’”
- Another coach from a team picking in the top 10 told King, “Wilson will be a better pro than Anderson.”
- King is also hearing the rumors about the Texans not being in love with any of the other quarterback prospects, including Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. He’s just not sure owner Cal McNair will sign off on anyone besides a quarterback at No. 2 overall.
- The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has also heard the coaching staff in Houston doesn’t necessarily have a consensus on whether the quarterbacks expected to be available will be worth the pick.
- Brugler has heard Houston’s goal is to come away with a quarterback, pass rusher and interior defensive lineman with their first three picks.
- Tulsa RB Deneric Prince participated in the Texans’ local pro day. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Texans hosted Purdue WR Charlie Jones for a top 30 visit. (Tom Dienhart)
- Clemson LB Trenton Simpson had a top 30 visit with the Texans. (Chapel Fowler)
