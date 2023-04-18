AFC Notes: Will Anderson, C.J. Stroud, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Colts

Jaguars

Texans

  • According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans were in talks with the Chicago Bears to trade up from No. 2 overall to No. 1, but ended up balking at the asking price. 
  • Wilson says some of the scenarios that were discussed included the Texans sending either the No. 12 pick in this year’s draft along with the No. 2 pick, or a 2024 first-round pick, of which Houston has their own and Cleveland’s. 
  • Ultimately a disconnect in trade values stalled talks, per Wilson, and the Bears moved ahead with the Panthers who were much more ready and aggressive to make the move. 
  • NBC Sports’ Peter King has heard some rumblings that the Texans might prefer Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson over Alabama DE Will Anderson and might even take him at No. 2 overall. A source who knows new Texans HC DeMeco Ryans told King: “[He] could look at Wilson after his year in San Francisco and say, ‘I got my Nick Bosa.’”
  • Another coach from a team picking in the top 10 told King, “Wilson will be a better pro than Anderson.”
  • King is also hearing the rumors about the Texans not being in love with any of the other quarterback prospects, including Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. He’s just not sure owner Cal McNair will sign off on anyone besides a quarterback at No. 2 overall. 
  • The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has also heard the coaching staff in Houston doesn’t necessarily have a consensus on whether the quarterbacks expected to be available will be worth the pick.
  • Brugler has heard Houston’s goal is to come away with a quarterback, pass rusher and interior defensive lineman with their first three picks. 
  • Tulsa RB Deneric Prince participated in the Texans’ local pro day. (Aaron Wilson)
  • The Texans hosted Purdue WR Charlie Jones for a top 30 visit. (Tom Dienhart)
  • Clemson LB Trenton Simpson had a top 30 visit with the Texans. (Chapel Fowler)

