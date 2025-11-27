AFC Notes: Will Anderson Jr, Davis Mills, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

The Colts couldn’t close the game over the Chiefs in Week 12, where they lost on the road in overtime after holding an 11-point lead after three quarters. Indianapolis LB Zaire Franklin knows they are going to have to make winning plays in those playoff-like games if they want to have a deep playoff run.

“We gotta learn how to win these type of games,” Franklin said, via the team’s website. “The learning curve can’t be long. I feel like we didn’t play up to the standard that we wanted to play at, but credit to them — they’ve been in that type of situation and made the plays that they had to make. . . . They made championship-level plays. And we gotta be better if we’re going to be the type of team we want to be this year.”

Colts WR Ashton Dulin will miss time after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 12 against the Chiefs. (Joel A. Erickson)

Aaron Wilson reports that prior to signing with the Chiefs, former Texans RB Dameon Pierce had offers from the Bears, Bengals, Broncos, Chargers, Colts, Dolphins, and the Eagles.

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen was non-committal when asked about WR Brian Thomas Jr.‘s status this weekend.

“We’ll have to see, obviously, what he looks like this week and see how much he can do and help us get out on the grass, obviously,” Coen said, via Jags Wire. “We definitely need his presence. Get somebody out there who can continue to stretch the field and make big plays for us, and we’ll take it day by day.”

Texans

Texans DE Will Anderson, Jr. said he wants to remain in Houston for the rest of his career. Click2Houston’s Aaron Wilson says the desire is mutual and the two sides are expected to negotiate a long-term deal this coming offseason when Anderson becomes eligible.

“Most definitely, I want to be here the rest of my career honestly,” Anderson said. “As long as I can be here, that’s what I want, to be here.”

Anderson said that the culture HC DeMeco Ryans has instilled is a big reason for why he wants to remain with the team for the long haul.

“Man, the biggest thing is not deviating from the swarm mentality,” Anderson said. “Everybody on board, everybody’s swarming, everybody playing the defense, everybody going out there flying to the ball, all 11 hats to the ball. That’s the type of defense we want to be, man. I’m excited. I’ve been seeing the guys work every day, man, been out there grinding in this heat, and it’s just good things to come for us. Man, I’ve not gonna lie, ever since that last game, I haven’t been able to stay composed. I love this group so much, man. I just see the potential of this team and how great we can be. And the guys we have in the locker room and the coaches we have.”

Anderson added that Houston is gaining positive momentum as they gear up for a Super Bowl run.

“Man, it’s fun,” Anderson said. “I’m really excited about this year, man. Both sides of the ball, just seeing everybody work, no complaining. Like, everybody’s just happy to be there. Everybody’s building bonds. The rookies just got there, man and they’re fitting right in. And I’m excited about the season. I know it’s going to be a good one for us. It’s very important. I think we try to do a really good job of setting what type of culture we want. So as soon as (rookies) got here, they know what we’re about, how we move, how we operate, how to work, and I think they’re fitting in just fine.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Texans see backup QB Davis Mills as a top-32 option in the league and it’s possible they get trade interest in him this offseason.