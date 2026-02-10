AFC Notes: Will Campbell, Sean Duggan, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Miami hired Packers LBs coach Sean Duggan as DC on new HC Jeff Hafley’s staff, making him the second-youngest DC in the league at 32. Duggan discussed why he believes the players will work for him, despite being younger than most other coaches.

“Guys just want to be coached, right? If you can help them get better and you care about them, they’re going to listen, right?” Duggan said, via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “They’re going to take in your coaching. So I take a lot of pride in getting to know my players, spending time with them, building those relationships, and then developing that trust.”

Duggan touched on his schematic plans, saying he wants to be adaptable and play to the personnel’s strengths.

“I just think you’ve got to be adaptable at all times. You can’t just say, ‘Hey, this is our playbook, this is what we’re going to do. You got to play to the players’ strengths, figure out what each guy can do and put them in a position to go showcase what they can do. … You’ve got to be able to kind of move and groove with the game; if the offense has given us this, OK, well maybe we need to do a little bit more of this and take it away.”

Ultimately, Duggan’s goal is to help the players and team get where they want to go.

“I think that’s one of the coolest things in coaching is seeing guys accomplish their dream individually and as a team. Because when you go in the locker room after a win, there’s nothing better than celebrating with the guys.”

Jets

Ian Rapoport reports that the Jets are hiring Ryan Slowik as their safeties coach, with other teams viewing him as a future defensive coordinator.

Zack Rosenblatt reports that the team is also bringing on offensive assistant Thomas Merkle and defensive assistant Ronald Booker.

Patriots

Patriots RT Morgan Moses said he’s proud of how LT Will Campbell performed during his rookie season and believes that he has a lot of room for growth.

“I told him I’ve never seen a rookie come in and play the way he played at left tackle,” Moses said, via PFT. “The sky’s the limit for him, man. He has the opportunity to look back and rest a little bit and get himself back into working out and digest everything that’s happened. But for a rookie to go out there and play left tackle all the way to the Super Bowl and do an amazing job and still have room to grow, he’s the guy.”