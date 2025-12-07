AFC Notes: Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts
- Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson writes there should be trade interest in Colts QB Anthony Richardson this offseason, as there are teams that remain intrigued by his tools. He adds that if Indianapolis extends veteran QB Daniel Jones, it would seem to make Richardson extraneous to their plans.
- As far as what the Colts could get in a trade, Robinson estimates a fourth or fifth-round pick. One executive he talked to said to err on the side of the fifth: “He’s a developmental player and you’re trading for one year of development. The Raiders traded a fifth for one year of Kenny Pickett.”
- This situation could be a dynamic one, as Jones suffered an Achilles’ injury on Sunday that will likely keep him out until the start of next season. Jones is set to become a free agent this offseason.
Jaguars
- Jaguars K Dennis Gardeck was fined $11,275 for taunting, P Logan Cooke was fined $15,555 for a leg whip, OT Anton Harrison was fined $11,593 for taunting, LS Ross Matiscik was fined $7,111 for pulling a player off the pile, and S Andrew Wingard was fined $11,593 for stepping on an opponent.
Titans
- According to Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson, there’s a solid expectation around the league that Titans GM Mike Borgonzi will look to trade QB Will Levis to another team for the final year of his rookie contract in 2026. However, he won’t get much back, perhaps a late-round pick.
- Titans LB Jihad Ward was fined $7,806 for striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, DB Mike Brown was fined $6,111 for a facemask, and LB Arden Key was fined $11,593 for a facemask.
