AFC Notes: Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter explained why the team isn’t giving direct answers to questions about QB Anthony Richardson: “It’s more in our interest be less vague with him and a little more vague with you guys. I don’t always love coaching guys through the media. I like to coach them for real.” (Mike Chappell)
- According to Howard Balzer, the Colts hosted RB Boston Scott for a workout on Monday.
Texans
- According to Aaron Wilson, Texans WR Nico Collins is expected to practice all week and return in Week 11 against the Cowboys.
- Howard Balzer reports Houston hosted OL Cameron Erving for a workout on Monday.
- The Texans worked out three players this week including CB Rashad Fenton, S Sheldrick Redwine, and RB Gary Brightwell, per Aaron Wilson.
Titans
The Titans came up short against the Chargers in Week 10 but QB Will Levis had a solid showing in his return from a shoulder injury. Tennessee HC Brian Callahan discussed how Levis improved with an increased attention to ball security.
“I did see progress and there were a lot of things I did feel positive about coming out of that game with Will, with where he is at,” Callahan said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “Not turning the ball over, not putting the ball in harm’s way, being smart, running, sliding — all those things were improvements. . . . I saw growth in Will’s play in this game, I really did. There was improvement.”
- Titans RB Tony Pollard felt Levis looked improved and more confident in his return from injury in Week 10. (Terry McCormick)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!