AFC Notes: Will Levis, Jalen Pitre, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars DE Josh Hines-Allen said he dropped weight from playing at 285 pounds last season and feels it was putting “a little bit more wear and tear on the body.”

“I was much bigger. My mindset was always to be as dominant, but obviously, holding a little bit more weight kind of puts a little bit more wear and tear on the body,” Hines-Allen said, via John Shipley of SI.com.

Hines-Allen added that his body wasn’t “cooperating” like he wanted.

“My body was not cooperating as much as I would want it to. I take care of my body to the utmost, but it was a little bit different,” Hines-Allen said. “I don’t know if that had something to do with the weight. So, that’s something I took into consideration coming into this season.”

As for his goals, Hines-Allen has some lofty things in mind.

“To break the sack record, be an All-Pro and win Defensive Player of the Year.”

Texans

Texans DB Jalen Pitre is ahead of where he thought he would be after recovering from a torn pectoral.

“I just trust the process,” Pitre said, via Click2Houston. “Shout out to the trainers and the Texans staff and my coaches for giving me a timetable and progressing me along the way. I think I’m at a great spot right now. I’m thankful to be out there with my teammates and back to having fun and back to making plays. So, you know it’s definitely fun to be back out there.“

Texans DC Matt Burke said Pitre is a locker room leader and sets the standard of play on the field for the whole defense.

“Oh, yeah, it’s great,” Burke said. “It’s awesome, for sure. I feel like we got a team full of those guys. We talked about it last year, obviously like his energy and being in the building and meetings. Another guy that really has elite focus on becoming the best whatever you want to call that in the league. Trying to move him around a little bit, we know what his talents are bit. Just the energy, the work ethic, enthusiasm is just unwavering with him. It’s always, always, always a pleasure to be around [S] Jalen.”

Titans

After 21 career starts over his first two seasons to prove he can be the long-term answer, Titans QB Will Levis is slotted for a backup role behind first-round QB Cam Ward. Levis admitted the difficulty in the situation but explained his mindset of trying to approach everything the same way.

“I think anyone who’s ever been in my situation can agree that it sucks,” Levis said, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “I’m just trying to do everything I can not to let it affect me. I’m just being the same dude every day in the building and being here for the guys.”

“I don’t plan on shifting my mindset at all, regardless of what the situation is. I’m just going to be ready to play quarterback whenever my name’s called.”