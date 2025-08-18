AFC Notes: Xavien Howard, JC Latham, Cam Ward, Colts, Titans

Colts

Colts DC Lou Anarumo talked about new CB Xavien Howard : “He can go get the ball. And he’s proven that throughout his NFL career that he’s been an elite interceptor. So, we’re hoping … that we can get some of those interceptions going.” (Stephen Holder)

talked about new CB : (Stephen Holder) Anarumo commented on his age at 32: “One thing I know is his ball skills and those things, they don’t go away.” (Holder)

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan thinks that QB Cam Ward played well against the Falcons but wishes the offense had done better around Ward, who did everything he was asked to do.

“I’m very encouraged,” Callahan replied when asked how Ward played, via Pro Football Talk. “That ball he threw that got dropped was an unbelievable throw. He’s shown all the things that we needed to see from an operations standpoint. Certainly, the penalties put us in some unfavorable down and distances, would have liked to stay on the field a little bit. The holding, and a false start on a third-and-short that put us into a third-and-longer, not ideal, but that’s really not on him. Those are things that we’ve got to do better around him. Everything about Cam as far as handling the operation, being in the stadium, two road environments, all that’s great.”

Titans

Titans OT JC Latham has been battling DT Jeffery Simmons in training camp, and is impressed with how much Simmons has improved his body in just one offseason. Latham himself is also on a weight loss journey before the season begins.

“Seeing him get better this deep into his career is impressive,” Latham said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “I’m like, damn, Jeff is a little slimmer. I swear this motherf—er is losing weight too. I thought I was the only one losing weight.”

“I saw him the first day he was out here, and I remember seeing him and how much quicker he is,” Latham added. “I don’t remember seeing that last year. You see him running down screens, violently attacking the ball to get it out. Seeing him do that sets a standard for the whole team.”

“Now it’s nothing but low-calorie snacks,” Latham commented on his diet. “Before, especially in college, when you come to my house, I had all the Debbie cakes, the cosmic brownies, honey buns.”