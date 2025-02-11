AFC Notes: Zaire Franklin, John Spytek, Colts, Jaguars, Raiders

Colts

Colts LB Zaire Franklin believes that the team can have one of the best defenses of all time if they can add another playmaker to the unit.

“We got Pro Bowlers at this point, playmakers at all three levels: myself, DeForest, and Kenny Moore,” Franklin said, via Pro Football Talk. “So, adding another dynamic playmaker to that mix, whether it’s secondary, D-line, or linebacker room, is only going to add to that and help make this an all-time unit.”

Jaguars

The Jaguars announced that they have extended the contract of team president Mark Lamping through the 2030 season.

through the 2030 season. Mike Garafolo reports the Jaguars are interviewing James Madison OC/QB coach Dean Kennedy for a position on HC Liam Coen’s staff.

Raiders

Raiders GM John Spytek spoke about his plan to be hands-on with the team, working closely with both HC Pete Carroll and minority owner Tom Brady to revitalize the franchise in his first season.

“I tell my wife all the time, the nature of a scout is to always be watching and observing, so I’m always watching and observing,” Spytek said during his introductory news conference. “It’s such a great quality. People will tell you the truth in this business if you find the right people, and our job as scouts … is to get to the root of who people are and decide whether or not we want to add them to our organization. That’s ultimately what we’re trying to do.”

“When I dreamt about having one of these jobs, I always wanted it to be with an iconic franchise like the Raiders,” he added. “I’m not sure I ever got far enough in my dreams as a young kid in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, that I could be sitting up here with the Raiders, but here I am. There are just some teams where it means a little bit more. There are just some teams where the NFL is better when they’re crushing it. … I could not be more excited to get started and to get started with Coach Carroll here.”

Spytek spoke about his previous experience, as well as his admiration for Carroll’s previous run in Seattle. He also commented on how his time with the Buccaneers will transition well to Las Vegas.

“I tried to learn so much from every person that I was around,” Spytek mentioned. “I don’t pretend to have all the answers. I met so many wonderful people along the way that I worked great with (who) helped me get to where I’m at. I get a natural high from watching guys compete. It’s hard to describe the joy when you find a player. For us in Tampa recently, it was definitely draft and develop. I think at the start of the season, 44 of the players who made the initial 53 were drafted or signed by us as undrafted free agents. I think all but two starters were.”

“I always admired the way that they started in Seattle, at the quarterback position in particular. They just kept taking shots and shots and shots,” Spytek noted on the Seahawks under Carroll. “They traded, they drafted guys high, they found their way to Russell (Wilson). What an unbelievable move that was. He was a little bit different. He was under 6 feet at a time when most quarterbacks were over 6 feet, so (they were) willing to think outside the box a little bit.”

Per Michael Silver, former Browns, and Seahawks OL coach Andy Dickerson is joining the Raiders staff as assistant OL coach.