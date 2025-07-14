Agent Says Three Teams Interested In Signing Von Miller

Earlier this offseason, veteran OLB Von Miller said he definitely is playing in 2025 as he prepares for his 14th season.

NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger appeared on the DNVR Broncos podcast after speaking with Miller’s agent, Joby Branion, who was Baldinger’s teammate at Duke.

Baldinger brought up the Ravens as a “natural fit” for Miller, and Branion didn’t respond. Branion also told Baldinger three teams are “very interested” in signing the 36-year-old.

“I thought it’s a natural [fit] for Von to end up in Baltimore. He didn’t — when I threw that out at Joby — he didn’t say anything,” Baldinger said. “He goes, ‘We’ve got three very interested teams.’ But he didn’t tell me the teams, so I didn’t pry; I wasn’t trying to be a reporter there.”

Regarding the timeline, Baldinger gets the feeling Miller could wait a few weeks in August since training camp isn’t critical to guys his age.

“But I think Von feels like there’s a pretty good chance he’s going to sign some point either before camp or — I mean, I don’t think Von’s too crazy about going to training camp, most guys that age aren’t, they know what they need to do. He looks in great shape. So I would say he’s gonna get signed here [relatively soon].”

Miller previously mentioned the Broncos did not reach out about a reunion, per Mike Klis of 9News.

Miller, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2011. After playing out his rookie deal, Denver picked up his fifth-year option and later used their franchise tag on Miller.

The Broncos signed Miller to a six-year, $114 million extension in 2016 with $70 million guaranteed. He made $18 million in 2020 with $6 million fully guaranteed and counted $25.625 million against the cap.

Denver officially picked up Miller’s option in 2021 at a figure of $18 million. However, the Broncos traded Miller to the Rams at the deadline for second and third-round picks while also eating most of his remaining salary. Miller then ended up winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams.

Miller went on to sign a six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills as an unrestricted free agent in 2022. He agreed to a pay cut to remain with the Bills in 2024 but was let go this offseason to save cap space.

In 2024, Miller appeared in 13 games for the Bills and recorded 17 total tackles and six sacks.

We have him included in our Top Available 2025 NFL Free Agents list.