Alabama G Tyler Booker Visiting Cowboys

Calvin Watkins reports the Cowboys are hosting Alabama G Tyler Booker for a top-30 visit.

Per our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker, Booker also had formal meetings at the Combine with the Bears, Colts and Texans.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Booker, 21, was a four-star recruit and the seventh-ranked offensive tackle in the 2022 recruiting class out of New Haven, Connecticut. He committed to Alabama and spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide.

He was selected to Second Team All-SEC in 2023 and First Team All-SEC in 2024. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has him as the No. 1-ranked guard and the No. 24 overall player with a first-to-second-round grade.

In three years at Alabama, Booker appeared in 38 games with 27 starts almost exclusively at left guard.