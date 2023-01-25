AP Announces Finalists For MVP, Other NFL Awards

The Associated Press has announced its finalists for Most Valuable Player and several other yearly awards.

The following are the finalists for Most Valuable Player:

The AP also announced finalists for Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, the Comeback Player of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year, Coach of the Year, and Assistant Coach of the Year.

Hurts, Jefferson, and Mahomes are also finalists for the Offensive Player of the Year Award.

Offensive Rookie of the Year finalists include:

Finalists for the Defensive Player of the Year are:

As for Defensive Rookie of the Year, the finalists are:

Comeback Player of the Year finalists include:

Coach of the Year finalists are:

Giants HC Brian Daboll Jaguars HC Doug Pederson 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan

Meanwhile, the Assistant Coach of the Year finalists include

Lions OC Ben Johnson 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans Eagles OC Shane Steichen

The winners of each award will be announced at the NFL Honors on February 9th and were voted on by a nationwide panel of 50 media members who cover the NFL.

Mahomes, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He was in the final year of a four-year, $16.4 million contract when the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option worth $24,837,000 for the 2021 season.

However, Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension with the Chiefs worth $503 million a few months later.

He is currently the favorite to win the MVP award based on his statistics and team performance this past season.

In 2022, Mahomes appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and completed 67.1 percent of his pass attempts for 5,250 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions to go along with 358 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Check back on February 9th to see the winners of each award.