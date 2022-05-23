Baker Mayfield Not Attending OTAs

Adam Schefter reports that QB Baker Mayfield will not be attending the start of Browns’ voluntary OTAs, which officially open on Tuesday.

It’s not surprising to hear that Mayfield will skip OTAs, given that there’s no resolution regarding a potential trade expected in the near future.

The situation with Mayfield has been in a holding pattern for some time now, even though he’s been linked to the Panthers and Seahawks for a few months now.

Interested teams want the Browns to eat a substantial portion of the $18.858 million Mayfield is owed for the 2022 season. However, Cleveland has resisted up to this point.

The Browns could wait to see if a notable injury happens before the start of the season before getting serious about absorbing that kind of dead money hit, but it appears as though this is a situation you can expect to play out over the next few months.

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Mayfield appeared in 14 games and completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Mayfield as the news is available.