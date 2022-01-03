Bears Activate Two From COVID-19 List

The Chicago Bears announced they have activated TE Jesper Horsted and LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe from the COVID-19 list.

Horsted, 24, played wide receiver at Princeton before transitioning to tight end in the NFL. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL draft.

Horsted was waived coming out of camp each of his first two seasons but returned on the practice squad and made it up to the active roster later in the season. He signed a futures deal for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Horstead has appeared in seven games and caught two of his three targets for 21 yards and two touchdowns.